Group SL TP

Basket trading /Basket SL TP Group Trade SL TP





This is very good utility when you want set SL TP for many open trades or portfolio





As soon your account equity reach SL or TP , This EA will close all trades . you are allowed to change SL and TP any time.





Also you need not to monitor group trades all the time you just set SL and TP in utility and relax once SL / TP situation will come all trades will be closed.





SL and TP are in $Amount like 100$ SL and 500$ TP so once your profit reaches 500$ profit or 100$ loss all trades will be closed.



