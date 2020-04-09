Group Trades SL TP Portfolio SL TP

Basket trading /Basket SL TP/Portfolio SL TP/

Group Trade SL TP


This is very good utility when you want set SL TP for many open trades  or portfolio

As soon your account equity reach SL or TP , This EA will close all trades . you are allowed to change SL and TP any time.

Also you need not to monitor group trades all the time you just set SL and TP in utility and relax once SL / TP situation will come all trades will be closed  automatically.

SL and TP are in $Amount like 100$ SL and 500$ TP so once your profit reaches 500$ profit or 100$ loss all trades will be closed. 

Recommended products
Fibonacci MT5
Konstantin Chechnev
Experts
Fibonacci EA MT5 is an Expert Advisor for automating trading based on Fibonacci levels. It determines the minimum and maximum prices over a specified number of bars, builds Fibonacci levels, and opens trades when the current price reaches the selected levels. The EA can trade with the trend or against it, depending on the given parameters. It also allows you to configure levels for closing trades, risk management, and time filters. Features Automatic detection of local extremes and the construct
Daily Vertical Lines
Nima Kian
Utilities
Assets can behave based on repetitive patterns on specific times of the day, for example at the opens and closes of the sessions. Daily Vertical Lines helps us draw vertical lines at any given time of the day as many days as required, as simple as sliding a vertical line. This free version only draws vertical lines, while the paid version (to be published) collects and presents technical and statistical information regarding the price behavior at that time of the day.
FREE
UTrailingMinMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
The EA for manual trading to manage open positions.The built-in trailing stop has five modes and seven instruments. There is a virtual stop loss and a virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. Guide to UTrailingMinMT5 can be found in the "Comments" section. In the MT5 strategy tester, manual movement of virtual SL and TP lines according to the schedule does not work! Ben
SYO strategy EA
Ivan Isern Puyuelo
Experts
A powerful and reliable Expert Advisor based on the trading logic behind one of Darwinex's top-performing strategies : SYO . With over $10 million under management and a public track record of more than 10 years , this system has stood the test of time — and now you can automate it on your MetaTrader terminal. The system was shared during a private conference, revelaing the code that the fund managing 10 Million uses. Its a breakout EA that trades the indices in the 1h hour time frame (it can be
Account Risk Hedge Bot
Clinton Dennis Edem
Utilities
Account Risk Hedge Bot                                                                                  ...hedge your trades with confidence. Safeguard Your Investments with Account Risk Hedge Bot, stay ahead of market volatility with our cutting-edge risk management solution. Account Risk Hedge Bot is designed to safeguard your investments with automated precision, helping you navigate market uncertainty, ensuring you minimize losses and maximize returns. Note: Account Risk Hedge Bot does
Auto sl and Tp manager
Zakaria El Jabri
Utilities
Auto SL/TP Manager Never leave a manual trade unprotected again! Have you ever opened a position in a hurry and forgotten to set your Stop Loss or Take Profit? The "Auto SL/TP Manager" is your essential safety net. This Expert Advisor monitors your account 24/7 and automatically applies your predefined risk (SL) and profit (TP) levels to any open positions that are missing them. This is the perfect tool for manual traders , scalpers , or anyone who wants to ensure every trade is protected accord
GoldRushX
Mateus Barboza De Paula
Experts
GoldRushX - The Trading Robot You Can't Miss Introducing GoldRushX, your new automated partner to maximize your profits in the financial market. Developed based on robust algorithms and directly converted from Pine Script, GoldRushX is a complete solution for traders seeking efficiency, precision, and advanced risk control. Main Features: Bollinger Bands and Moving Averages: With precise Bollinger Bands calculations, this robot identifies buy and sell opportunities based on market volatility and
MTM Pro Manual Trading Panel
Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
Utilities
MTM Manual Trade Manager is a professional trading dashboard designed for manual traders who want better control over risk and trade management. This Expert Advisor does NOT open trades automatically. All trading decisions and order executions are fully controlled by the trader. Main Features: - Manual Buy and Sell execution from the dashboard - Visual Stop Loss and Take Profit using drag & drop lines - Fixed Lot and Risk Percentage position sizing - Automatic Break Even management - Multiple
FREE
Money and Trade Manager
Tobias Michael Kerner
Utilities
If you want to try the Demo Version, please use this one: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58262 Features: easy positioning of stoploss and takeprofit with horizontal Assistance-lines automatic Volume calculation fixed risk, set by the trader Closing of all trades of one type, with the click of one button (long or short, for this symbol) Creation of pending orders with one click Direct feedback through responsive buttons Made for all your needs: Forex Indices Crypto Gold, Silver, Platin
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $699! After that, the price will be raised to $799. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Fibonacci Pullback EA
Rodrigo Alejandro Stemann Henriquez
Experts
Fibonacci Pullback EA detects the latest valid swing via symmetric pivots and projects a configurable Fibonacci level across that range. When the previous closed candle wicks into that level and confirms on close , the EA places an order with SL at the swing extreme plus a points buffer , and TP at the opposite swing extreme. Designed originally for EURUSD M30 and USDJPY M30 , yet fully configurable. Signal logic Determines the latest bearish or bullish swing using symmetric pivots. Computes a F
Statistics by magic pro mt5
Tomasz Marcin Moleda
5 (1)
Utilities
"Statistics by magic pro" is a program that provides statistics after entering a magic number. You can simultaneously track up to 10 statistics for different magic numbers in one chart window. The program is very easy to use. The program should be run on any free chart. In the EDIT field on the chart, you should enter the magic number. Entering "0" will erase the statistics in that window. The operation of the program can be stopped by selecting the statistics off option. After selecting it, the
FREE
MA Fibo Retracement
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
General idea of the strategy This robot does not use a Grid or a Martingale system. It just uses a simple strategy based on 2 indicators: Moving Average and Fibonacci retracement. Buy Signal: When the price is below the moving average, it indicates that the market is in a downtrend. In a downtrend, the market never falls in a straight line. It alternates between: Bearish impulses (the main downward movement) Bullish retracements (small upward bounces before the next decline) The robot, on the ot
MultiSymbolsWpr Indice x IBOV
Israel Goncalves Moraes De Souza
Indicators
O Indicador identifica relação do Índice com a soma dos principais ativos, funciona para qualquer mercado do mund o, possui um oscilador WPR com a soma dos principais ativos escolhidos, indicando a antecipação do movimento em relação ao Índice. Características WPR com a soma dos papéis escolhidos - branco WPR do papel atual - vermelho Canal de Tendência O indicador pode indicar movimento de entradas, sendo: cruzamento das linhas cruzamento da linha Multi Symbols no -50 cruzamento entre os canai
FREE
Trade Assistant EA
Andras Bessenyei
Utilities
More about ATR:   www.atr-trading.com Introducing the Trade Assistant EA, a comprehensive tool designed for traders seeking advanced control. With this manager, you can effortlessly set stop loss and take profit at preferred distances in Points or ATR (Average True Range), and conveniently determine Breakeven and Trailing sizes. Enjoy the flexibility of trailing on candle close or in real-time, utilizing trailing distances based on points or ATR. Adjust Preview SL and TP lines based on % or l
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.61 (23)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Draggon EA
Albert Andrei Brandel
Experts
Draggon is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, with an emphasis on simplicity, efficiency, and consistent profitability. This algorithmic trading system follows market trends and employs a sophisticated combination of indicators to identify high probability trade opportunities in the EUR/USD pair on a 4-minute chart. Backtesting from 01.01.2019 until today showed that, starting with an initial deposit of $300, Draggon was able to generate a profit of $36,788. Key Features:
PAX Benefit Predictor
Pavel Valentov
Indicators
Индикатор "Benefit Predictor" Это высокоточный инструмент для прогнозирования разворота цены на любом финансовом инструменте и любом таймфрейме. Этот продукт появился благодаря годам опыта и исследований в области анализа цен и других временных рядов, используя продвинутые методы машинного обучения и математического анализа. Особенности продукта : Готовая торговая система, подходит как для ручной торговли, так и для использования в торговых роботах. Не перерисовывается после появления сигнала
Amo AI
Novin Ghasemi Nik
5 (1)
Experts
AMO AI Expert Advisor Version: 2.0 | Build: Advanced Neural Network System | AMO AI CHAT GROUP   |  SET FILES  AMO AI is an advanced Expert Advisor that utilizes a 7-layer deep neural network architecture combined with artificial intelligence algorithms for automated trading analysis. The system processes market data through multiple analytical layers to identify potential trading opportunities based on technical patterns and market behavior.   Technical Architecture Neural Network: 7-layer de
Fibo SnR MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88381 MT5 Version :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94573 Introducing the Cutting-Edge "Fibo SnR" Expert Advisor – Your Ultimate Trading Companion! Revolutionize your trading experience with the latest and most sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA), the "Fibo SnR" Expert Advisor. This groundbreaking tool harnesses the power of advanced algorithms and the timeless principles of Fibonacci levels to provide unparalleled accuracy and prec
Test Trade Saver Script
Semen Racheev
Utilities
Test Trade Saver Script Application Type: Script Application Functions: Saves test results cache file data into text files About the Application The script extracts trading results from a test system cache file and saves them into text files for further analysis. How to Use Parameters: LOG_LEVEL -  Logging level in the Experts terminal section. DEBUG provides the most detailed information, while ERROR gives the minimum. CUSTOM_MAGIC_NUMBER - The system identifier (Magic Number) used to save resu
FREE
Show Informations On Chart for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
Indicators
Utility for show on charts the visual informations about: - a vertical line at start of each bar of selected timeframe - a vertical line at start of each day - a vertical line at start of each week - vertical lines at start / end of trading sessions selected - bid / ask prices, spread, money value for each point (of 1 standard lot) and last tick time recived" You can enable / disable each information and set the color for each line
FREE
Swing Starter MT5
Lorenzo Albanese
5 (1)
Experts
Swing Starter EA NOTE: Use on H1 for best results! LAUNCH PROMO : We want to sell our products at an affordable price, so that more people can benefit from their potential. No urgency or hurry! However, to celebrate the launch of our first EA, we provide a 75% DISCOUNT! Take this chance: - 50$ for the first 10 COPIES Then, FINAL PRICE of 190 $ Feel Free to contact me for more information or questions:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/albaneselorenzo/ Also add me as a friend to receive faster suppo
Pro Anchor auto TP and SL Trade Manager MT5
Mohammed Rafi Abdul Lathif
Experts
Product Name: Anchor auto TP and SL Trade Manager Pro MT5 The ultimate manual assistant. Turns trades into auto-grids with Hedging, Zero-Loss Breakeven & Spread Detection. Your manual trade will be managed automatically. Anchor Auto TP and SL Trade Manager MT5 Pro is the advanced edition of our popular trade assistant. It transforms simple manual trades into sophisticated, professional-grade recovery grids. Unlike the free version, this PRO edition fully supports Hedging (simultaneous Buy & Sell
No Marti No Party MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90395 MT5 version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99545 Introducing the "No Marti No Party" Expert Advisor (EA): the epitome of aggressive trading strategies. This EA is not for the faint-hearted, as it operates on a high-risk, high-reward principle that can either lead to substantial gains or significant losses. The name says it all – Martingale strategy is at the core of this EA. It's designed to aggressively double down on los
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
Experts
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    visual panel for opening orders in manual trading. visual panel for setting up
Fortuno MT5
Sandy Mirelle Dos Santos Almeida
Experts
Disponível gratuitamente por tempo limitado! Gostou? avalie para nos ajudar a melhorar :)      Fortuno é um robô de negociação para MetaTrader 5, projetado para operar estrategicamente com base no indicador RSI (Índice de Força Relativa). Ideal para traders que buscam negociações precisas e disciplinadas com lógica clara de entrada e saída, o Fortuno oferece desempenho automatizado em gráficos de 5 minutos, com foco em períodos de sobrecompra e sobrevenda. Principais características:
Simple Trading Manager
Yahia Mohamed Hassan Mohamed
5 (11)
Utilities
Check my other products: Click Here Visual Trading Made Easy: Simply place and drag horizontal lines on your chart to set your Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels. What you see is what you get. The visual lines give you instant clarity on your trade setup. Automatic Lot Size Calculation: Stop risking more than you intend to.  Set your risk as a fixed amount of money or as a percentage of your account balance (e.g., 1%). The EA instantly calculates the correct lot size based on your stop-lo
FREE
Aurifer Precision 100
Issam Kadhi
Experts
Aurifer Precision 100 – Expert Advisor for MT5 Unlock the power of gold trading with a finely-tuned algorithm built for consistency, not just spikes. Aurifer Precision 100 is crafted exclusively for the XAUUSD (Gold) market on the MetaTrader 5 platform, engineered to aim for up to 100% annual return while keeping maximum drawdown around 10% . Key Features: Dedicated to gold: trading XAUUSD M15 only, benefiting from gold’s unique volatility and trend characteristics. Dynamic risk management: adap
Historical Pivot Zones MT5
Luke Anthony Caras
Indicators
Historical Pivot Zones - Fibonacci Indicator MT5 Automatically draws Fibonacci retracement and projection zones based on historical price pivots. This MT5 indicator intelligently selects pivot points from different timeframes (weekly, monthly, or 6-month ranges) and creates visual Fibonacci zones around key levels. Features include: Smart Mode Selection - Auto-adjusts based on your chart timeframe Clean Visual Zones - Highlighted areas instead of just lines Essential Fib Levels - 9 retrace
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (583)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (118)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (148)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (15)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after 20 sales. Remaining copies at $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (107)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilities
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilities
Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilities
Smart Stop Scanner – Multi-Asset Stop-Loss Intelligence for Modern Traders Overview The Smart Stop Scanner brings professional stop-loss monitoring to every chart. It analyzes market structure, detects meaningful breakouts, and identifies the most relevant protective levels across Forex, Gold, Indices, Metals, Crypto, and more. All results appear inside one clean, DPI-aware dashboard designed for clarity, speed, and instant decision-making. How Stop-Loss Levels Are Identified Instead of rely
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version | Discord Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal provi
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Smart Stop Manager – Automated Stop-Loss Execution with Professional Precision Overview The Smart Stop Manager is the execution layer of the Smart Stop lineup, built for traders who require structured, reliable, and fully automated stop-loss management across multiple open positions. It continuously monitors active trades, calculates the optimal stop level using Smart Stop market-structure logic, and updates stops automatically with clean, transparent rules. Whether managing a single asset or
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders, trade modifications, pa
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate via phone number and secure code. Easily man
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.67 (12)
Utilities
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account typ
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in One click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the  chart  or the  keyboard . With our trading panel, you can execute trades with a single click directly from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than with the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions make trading faster and more convenient for traders. Graphic tips, info labels, and full information on trade deals are on the chart MetaTrader.  
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (5)
Utilities
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Utilities
Cerberus the Equity Watcher  is a risk management tool that constantly monitors your account equity and avoid major drawdowns, caused by faulty EAs or by your emotional behaviour if you are a discretional trader. It is extremely useful for systematic traders that rely on EAs that might contain bugs, or that might not performed well in unexpected market conditions.  Cerberus let you set a minimum equity value and (optionally) a  maximum value , if either of those are reached all positioned are f
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.8 (5)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please DON'T BUY this product before TESTING  and watching my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid
Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
More from author
Trailing Stop Forward
Shailendra Singh
Utilities
Trailing Stop Forward EA locks trade profit once trade moves in profit by certain points(eg 100 points) by moving the Stop Loss in direction of trade. There are three inputs in EA to be provided by user to EA  TrailingStart  this input used as activator when trade moved 100 points towards profit, this EA will start shifting your stop loss towards profit. TrailingStop  input defines what should be the distance of stop loss from current market price once TrailingStart activated i.e   trade moved 1
Closing Through Button
Shailendra Singh
Utilities
This  is utility for Closing All trades or Closing All Buy Trades Or Closing All Sell Trades based on button clicked. Advantages and features of  Product is as follows Closes trades very fast  customised based on traders frequently encountered situation .This is very simple utility  which can be used by beginner or  advanced trader . Trader just need click   button like "Close All" "Close Buy" Or "Close Sell" and their request is executed.
Group SL TP
Shailendra Singh
Utilities
Basket trading /Basket SL TP Group Trade SL TP This is very good utility when you want set SL TP for many open trades  or portfolio As soon your account equity reach SL or TP , This EA will close all trades . you are allowed to change SL and TP any time. Also you need not to monitor group trades all the time you just set SL and TP in utility and relax once SL / TP situation will come all trades will be closed. SL and TP are in $Amount like 100$ SL and 500$ TP so once your profit reaches 500
Group SL TP Auto SL TP Calc
Shailendra Singh
Utilities
Basket trading /Basket SL TP Auto SL TP Calc   This utility will calculate SL and TP based on 2 input parameters  PerUnitTP -This means what is per .01 TP like 1 $ per .01 Lot. SLToTP_Ratio-This what is ration SL to TP if this parameter is 3 that means if TP is 1 $ then SL will be 2$ (per .01 Lot) so if total portfolio summing to .05 lot that that means TP will be automatically become 5 $ and SL become 10 $. This is very good utility when you want set SL TP for many open trades  or p
MAX Lot Allowed
Shailendra Singh
Utilities
This is script to check what is max lot allowed on a currency pair , so you need to drag this script to a currency chart and this utility will print max allowed lot with available balance. Sometimes we need know maximum allowed lot information for some purpose so this script will really help to know the lots allowed with given balance in live account for any broker . Hope explanation will help.
Trailing Stop Fast
Shailendra Singh
Utilities
Trailing Stop Fast  Trailing Stop Fast EA locks trade profit once trade moves in profit by certain points(eg 100 points) by moving the Stop Loss in direction of trade. There are three inputs in EA to be provided by user to EA  TrailingStart  this input used as activator when trade moved 100 points towards profit, this EA will start shifting your stop loss towards profit. TrailingStop  input defines what should be the distance of stop loss from current market price once TrailingStart activated
Group SL TP Automatic SL TP Calculation
Shailendra Singh
Utilities
Basket trading /Basket  SL TP  Automatic SL TP Calculation   This utility will calculate SL and TP based on 2 input parameters  PerUnitTP -This means what is per .01 TP like 1 $ per .01 Lot. SLToTP_Ratio-This what is ration SL to TP if this parameter is 3 that means if TP is 1 $ then SL will be 2$ (per .01 Lot) so if total portfolio summing to .05 lot that that means TP will be automatically become 5 $ and SL become 10 $. This is very good utility when you want set SL TP for many open trade
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review