Group SL TP Auto SL TP Calc

Basket trading /Basket SL TP Auto SL TP Calc
 


This utility will calculate SL and TP based on 2 input parameters 



PerUnitTP -This means what is per .01 TP like 1 $ per .01 Lot.

SLToTP_Ratio-This what is ration SL to TP if this parameter is 3 that means if TP is 1 $ then SL will be 2$ (per .01 Lot)



so if total portfolio summing to .05 lot that that means TP will be automatically become 5 $ and SL become 10 $.


This is very good utility when you want set SL TP for many open trades  or portfolio

As soon your account equity reach SL or TP , This EA will close all trades . you are allowed to change SL and TP any time.

Also you need not to monitor group trades all the time you just set SL and TP in utility and relax once SL / TP situation will come all trades will be closed  automatically.

SL and TP are in $Amount like 100$ SL and 500$ TP so once your profit reaches 500$ profit or 100$ loss all trades will be closed. 
