Extreme Breakout EA MT4

The Extreme Breakout EA is a fully automated multi currency Expert Advisor that trades time based breakouts and has various options to improve performance. The Extreme Breakout EA trades using pending orders and has the option to enter using market orders if required.

View More Products - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robots4forex/seller#!category=1
Monitoring Signals - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/robots4forex?orderby=gain

Designed for USDJPY.

Features

  • Fully automated
  • Not sensitive to spread, high pip/low lot trades
  • No trades held overnight
  • Risk Money Management
  • Works on any account size
  • Always a stop loss in place
  • Only one trade open at any time per pair
  • Hedge and Net account compatible
  • This system is NFA/FIFO compliant
  • No Grids
  • No Martingale
  • $100 minimum account balance per pair
  • 1:30 minimum leverage, 1:100+ recommended
  • One chart per pair

Input Settings

  • MagicOrderNumber - Unique identity integer for the EA.
  • Lots - Lot size if MM is off. Values 0.01 to 200.0.
  • Slippage - Slippage in points. Values 1 to 10.
  • MoneyManagement - Turn on for MM auto lot size, true/false.
  • MoneyManagementRisk - Risk per trade if MM is on. Values 0.01(1%) to 0.1.
  • AllowNewTrades - Turn on to allow trading, true/false.
  • AccountProfitLock - Limit maximum draw down if MM is enabled (0.5 = 50% of account balance). Values 0.0 to 1.0.
  • TimeFrame - Timeframe selection that EA will use to trade.
  • MaxSpread - Max spread in pips that the EA will trade. Values 1.0 to 10.0.
  • TakeProfit - The take profit (0 disables) - Values 0 to 4000.
  • TakeProfitD1ATR - Take profit based on ATR (0 disables) - Values from 0.25 to 1.5.
  • GMTOffsetHours - GMT offset in hours for your broker's time zone - Values -12 to 12.
  • StartHour - Start bar hour - Values 0 to 24.
  • StartMin - Start bar minutes - Values 0 to 59.
  • EndHour - End bar hour - Values 0 to 24.
  • EndMin - End bar minutes - Values 0 to 59.
  • PreviousBarsForBOBox - Previous bars to use for the breakout box from start bar - Values 1 to 10.
  • BOBoxGap - Increase of breakout box size in pips - Values 0 to 10.
  • TrailingBars - Number of bars for trailing stop (0 disables trailing stops) - Values 0 to 10.
  • MinTrailingStopLoss - Minimum trailing stop loss size in pips - Values 0 to 50.
  • DeleteInactiveStopOrder - If enabled only trades breakout in one direction, true/false.
  • InvisibleStops - Enable to close positions using market orders, true/false.
  • EmergencyStopOffset - The offset in pips from the inivisible stop loss for the trade stop loss. Values 10 to 50.
  • BreakEven - When enabled, performs a break even, true/false .
  • BreakEvenStartPips - Pips in profit to perform the break even. Values 1 to 100.
  • BreakEvenPips - Stop loss pips when performing break even. Values 1 to 10.
  • BreakEvenBars - Number of bars of clearance of BreakEvenStartPips before performing breakeven, zero disables bar count feature. Values 0 to 10.
  • AdvancedExit - When enabled, uses ATR to adjust the take profit, true/false .
  • AdvancedExitThreshold - Maximum number of pips of profit that the advanced exit is active. Values 1 to 100.
  • AdvancedExitTiming - Minutes from the end bar, should be set to a bar time to work, e.g. for M30 timeframe 30,60,90 would work. Values 0 to 1000.
  • AdvancedExitATRPeriod - ATR period for the advance exit calculation. Values 1 to 100.
  • AdvancedExitATRMultiplier - ATR multiplier for the advance exit calculation. Values 1 to 10.
  • TradeOnSunday - Enabled trading on Sunday, true/false.
  • TradeOnMonday - Enabled trading on Monday, true/false.
  • TradeOnTuesday - Enabled trading on Tuesday, true/false.
  • TradeOnWednesday - Enabled trading on Wednesday, true/false.
  • TradeOnThursday - Enabled trading on Thursday, true/false.
  • TradeOnFriday - Enabled trading on Friday, true/false.


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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Sergey Batudayev
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Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
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Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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Aliaksandr Chupryna
Experts
"Onyx MT4" is a specialized MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) when daily levels are broken. The strategy is based on automatically determining the previous day's high and low, for which Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders are placed. Each trade is accompanied by a stop loss, take profit, and a customizable trailing stop, which dynamically adjusts the protective level following the price. The Expert Advisor consists of three blocks with different stop loss, take pr
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Ken Rmah
Experts
Gold Breakout Promotion Ends Soon! The limited-time   Gold Breakout EA   offer ends   August 31, 2026 .   Sale price:   $499.99 Regular price: $799.99   Buy 1, Get 1 Free Choose compatible versions for   MT4 and MT5 . Only a few days remain—offer ends August 31! Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging accounts. The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages e
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Aura Neuron MT4
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4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
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jdelgrande 2022.09.26 19:01 
 

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