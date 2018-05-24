The Rapid Reaper EA is a fully automated hybrid averaging EA that trades in sequences of lot increase and multiplication on both sides of the book. The system trades using market orders with take profits set across trade groups. This EA will work on any pair but works best on GBPUSD and USDCAD on the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading with this EA. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings.

Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limited support so that I can concentrate on Custom EA. If you wish to use this EA it will need optimising, and if you feel like sharing your settings please do so in the comments.

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Features

Fully automated

Drawdown risk control

Always a stop loss in place

Favors high margin accounts

Hedge accounts only

No Grids

No Martingale

All you need is a VPS





Input Settings

Order Settings

MagicOrderNumber - Unique number for the EA to identify its trades. Any integer.

- Unique number for the EA to identify its trades. Any integer. Lots – Starting lot. Values from 0.01 to 1.00.

– Starting lot. Values from 0.01 to 1.00. LotIncrease – Last trade lot addition. Values from 0.01 to 1.00.

– Last trade lot addition. Values from 0.01 to 1.00. LotMultiplierPer - Starting lot increase per account balance. Values from 1000 to 100000.

- Starting lot increase per account balance. Values from 1000 to 100000. LotMultiplierPerMax – Limit for lot increase per account balance. Values from 1000 to 100000.

– Limit for lot increase per account balance. Values from 1000 to 100000. LotMax - Maximum lot size for trades. Values from 0.01 to 50.00.

- Maximum lot size for trades. Values from 0.01 to 50.00. BadDrawDownRecovery - Enable drawdown recovery, true/false.

- Enable drawdown recovery, true/false. BadDrawDownRecoveryTrigger - The equity drawdown percentage that triggers recovery to be active. Values from 1 to 99.

- The equity drawdown percentage that triggers recovery to be active. Values from 1 to 99. BadDrawDownRecoveryResult - The equity drawdown percentage that triggers closure of all positions. Values from 1 to 100.

- The equity drawdown percentage that triggers closure of all positions. Values from 1 to 100. BadDrawDownRecoveryEquityGain - Gain of equity to close all positions. Values from 1.1 to 2.0.

- Gain of equity to close all positions. Values from 1.1 to 2.0. Slippage - Slippage in pips. Values from 1 to 10.

- Slippage in pips. Values from 1 to 10. AllowNewTrades - Turn this off to disable new trade groups, true/false.

Entry Settings



TimeFrame - Timeframe drop-down selection to lock EA to a timeframe so that selection of the chart timeframe doesn't affect the EA. When testing ensure the tester timeframe is set to the same value.

- Timeframe drop-down selection to lock EA to a timeframe so that selection of the chart timeframe doesn't affect the EA. When testing ensure the tester timeframe is set to the same value. TimeFrameHigh - Higher timeframe drop-down selection to lock EA trend identification to a timeframe.

- Higher timeframe drop-down selection to lock EA trend identification to a timeframe. MaxSpread - Maximum spread in pips that the EA will trade. Values from 1.0 to 10.0.

- Maximum spread in pips that the EA will trade. Values from 1.0 to 10.0. TargetPips – The target gain in pips for groups of trades. Values from 1 to 100.

– The target gain in pips for groups of trades. Values from 1 to 100. StepPips – The minimum pips against a trade group before opening another position. Values from 1 to 100.

– The minimum pips against a trade group before opening another position. Values from 1 to 100. StopLoss – Stop loss per trade in pips. This is only an emergency stop loss, should be set high. Values from 500 to 2000.

– Stop loss per trade in pips. This is only an emergency stop loss, should be set high. Values from 500 to 2000. TakeProfit – Can be left as a high figure, positions get take profit updated by the averaging system. Values from 500 to 2000.

– Can be left as a high figure, positions get take profit updated by the averaging system. Values from 500 to 2000. ExtraSpacingThreshold – Number of trades in a group to trigger increased position spacing. Values from 10 to 1000.

– Number of trades in a group to trigger increased position spacing. Values from 10 to 1000. ExtraSpacingMultiplier – StepPips multiplier when ExtraSpacingThreshold has been reached. Values from 1.1 to 3.0.

– multiplier when has been reached. Values from 1.1 to 3.0. CounterThreshold – Number of trades in a group to increase lots size in hedged positions. Values from 5 to 1000.

– Number of trades in a group to increase lots size in hedged positions. Values from 5 to 1000. CounterMultiplier – Hedged lot multiplier when CounterThreshold has been reached. Values from 1.1 to 10.0.

– Hedged lot multiplier when has been reached. Values from 1.1 to 10.0. TradeOnSunday - Enable trading on Sunday, true/false.

- Enable trading on Sunday, true/false. BollingerBandEntry - enable bollinger band entry, true/false.

- enable bollinger band entry, true/false. BollingerBandPeriod - bollinger band period. Values 1 to 100.

- bollinger band period. Values 1 to 100. BollingerBandStdDev - bollinger band standard deviation. Values 1.0 to 5.0.

Optimization & Defaults

Default input values are for GBPUSD M5. If optimizing, optimization ofare needed to find the best results. Useandto counter drawdown.