Custom EA MT5
- Experts
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Robots4Forex LtdProfessional software developer with a passion for finance. Any questions or requests message me.
Telegram Group - https://t.me/+6qXOPmKlp182Yjdk
- Version: 1.52
- Updated: 19 December 2021
- Activations: 20
Custom EA – Fully Automated, Highly Customisable Trading Solution
Custom EA is a powerful expert advisor (EA) designed for traders who want full control over their trading strategies. It offers extensive customisation options, seamless third-party indicator integration, and multiple entry and exit strategies. Whether you are automating trades, using neural networks for decision-making, or managing multiple accounts, Custom EA provides the flexibility and precision needed for both beginners and experienced traders.
Complete Strategy Customisation
Custom EA allows traders to configure various entry and exit strategies. You can choose from predefined setups or integrate third-party indicators to build custom trading rules. Adjustable parameters include:
- Timeframes
- Moving averages
- RSI, Bollinger Bands, and other indicators
LSTM Neural Network with Self-Training
Custom EA includes an LSTM neural network that adapts to market conditions over time. This machine learning model enhances decision-making and trade execution.
Trade Duplication Across Accounts
Trades can be copied between multiple accounts, making Custom EA suitable for portfolio managers, signal providers, and traders handling multiple strategies. Trade duplication settings allow configuration of:
- Trade multipliers
- Custom symbol mappings
- Server-client trade copying
Third-Party Indicator Integration
Custom EA allows direct automation from external indicators. This feature makes it possible to integrate trading tools, combine external signals, and develop personalised strategies.
Multiple Preset Strategies
Several optimised preset strategies are included, covering night scalping, breakouts, and mean reversion. Each preset can be modified to fit specific trading styles.
Advanced Risk and Money Management
Risk management features allow traders to control exposure using balance-based or percentage-based risk settings. Additional options include:
- Adaptive trailing stop-loss and take-profit
- Spread and slippage protection
Manual and Automated Trading Modes
Traders can switch between fully automated trading and manual trading mode for greater control when needed.
Seamless VPS Compatibility
Custom EA is optimised for operation on any Virtual Private Server (VPS), ensuring uninterrupted execution of trading strategies.
Entry and Exit Methods
A variety of entry and exit strategies are available, including:
- RSI, Bollinger Bands, MACD, CCI, and Stochastic indicators
- Moving averages and Envelopes
- Heiken Ashi, Fractal, and ZigZag entries
- Custom indicator support for personalised strategies
Why Choose Custom EA?
Custom EA includes neural network-based self-learning, third-party integration, and comprehensive trade management features. It is suitable for traders who focus on automation, manual trading, or a combination of both.
Start optimising your trading today with Custom EA.
Full documentation can be found here.