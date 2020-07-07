Currency Strength Breakout Indicator



Gain an edge in your trading with the Currency Strength Breakout Indicator, a powerful tool that analyses eight currencies across multiple timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, and H1) – all within a single, easy-to-read window. Identify the strongest and weakest currencies and trade pullbacks with precision, leveraging alerts to help you enter trends at the right time.

Key Features

Real-Time Currency Strength Monitoring : Instantly see which currencies are trending and in which direction.

: Instantly see which currencies are trending and in which direction. Pullback Alerts : Get notified of pullbacks for optimal trend entry points.

: Get notified of pullbacks for optimal trend entry points. Customisable Colours: Adjust indicator colours to suit your preferences and chart setup.

How to Trade with the Indicator

Currency Strength Overview: Left Side : Displays higher time frame currency strengths for a macro perspective.

: Displays higher time frame currency strengths for a macro perspective. Right Side: Shows lower time frame strengths for the strongest currency and the three weakest currencies Identify Pullbacks: On the lower time frame, watch for the strongest currency’s strength to dip below that of a weaker currency. This signals a pullback and generates an alert (if enabled). Open the Relevant Chart Refer to the top-right of the indicator to identify the pair and breakout direction for your trade. Choose Your Entry: Use your preferred entry method Look for a support/resistance level for a favourable price. Set a buy/sell stop order to catch the breakout as the trend resumes.



Risk Management: Always place your stop loss in a strategic position to protect your trade.

Input Settings

Customise the indicator to suit your trading style:

MAPeriod : Set the moving average period (1 to 1000).

: Set the moving average period (1 to 1000). Alerts : Enable/disable alerts for pullbacks of the strongest currency against the weakest three currencies.

: Enable/disable alerts for pullbacks of the strongest currency against the weakest three currencies. DisplayAll : Show all currencies in the lower time frame (optional).

: Show all currencies in the lower time frame (optional). Smoothing Options : Smooth the upper and/or lower time frames (Enable/Disable). Set smoothing periods (1 to 10).



: TextColor : Customise the text colour for currency pairs displayed at the top-right.

: Customise the text colour for currency pairs displayed at the top-right. Currency Colours: Adjust colours for USD, EUR, CHF, AUD, JPY, GBP, CAD, and NZD to match your chart preferences.

The Currency Strength Breakout Indicator makes identifying strong trends and high-probability pullbacks simple, helping you stay ahead in the forex market. Customise it to fit your strategy and take advantage of its advanced analytics and alert features. Start trading smarter with the Currency Strength Breakout Indicator today!



