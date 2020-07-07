Currency Strength Breakout

Currency Strength Breakout Indicator

Gain an edge in your trading with the Currency Strength Breakout Indicator, a powerful tool that analyses eight currencies across multiple timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, and H1) – all within a single, easy-to-read window. Identify the strongest and weakest currencies and trade pullbacks with precision, leveraging alerts to help you enter trends at the right time.

Key Features

  • Real-Time Currency Strength Monitoring: Instantly see which currencies are trending and in which direction.
  • Pullback Alerts: Get notified of pullbacks for optimal trend entry points.
  • Customisable Colours: Adjust indicator colours to suit your preferences and chart setup.

How to Trade with the Indicator

  1. Currency Strength Overview:
    • Left Side: Displays higher time frame currency strengths for a macro perspective.
    • Right Side: Shows lower time frame strengths for the strongest currency and the three weakest currencies
  2. Identify Pullbacks:
    • On the lower time frame, watch for the strongest currency’s strength to dip below that of a weaker currency. This signals a pullback and generates an alert (if enabled).
  3. Open the Relevant Chart
    • Refer to the top-right of the indicator to identify the pair and breakout direction for your trade.
  4. Choose Your Entry:
    • Use your preferred entry method
      • Look for a support/resistance level for a favourable price.
      • Set a buy/sell stop order to catch the breakout as the trend resumes.
  5. Risk Management:
    • Always place your stop loss in a strategic position to protect your trade.

Input Settings

Customise the indicator to suit your trading style:

  • MAPeriod: Set the moving average period (1 to 1000).
  • Alerts: Enable/disable alerts for pullbacks of the strongest currency against the weakest three currencies.
  • DisplayAll: Show all currencies in the lower time frame (optional).
  • Smoothing Options:
    • Smooth the upper and/or lower time frames (Enable/Disable).
    • Set smoothing periods (1 to 10).
  • TextColor: Customise the text colour for currency pairs displayed at the top-right.
  • Currency Colours: Adjust colours for USD, EUR, CHF, AUD, JPY, GBP, CAD, and NZD to match your chart preferences.

The Currency Strength Breakout Indicator makes identifying strong trends and high-probability pullbacks simple, helping you stay ahead in the forex market. Customise it to fit your strategy and take advantage of its advanced analytics and alert features.

Start trading smarter with the Currency Strength Breakout Indicator today!


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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Custom EA – Fully Automated, Highly Customisable Trading Solution Custom EA is a powerful expert advisor (EA) designed for traders who want full control over their trading strategies. It offers extensive customisation options, seamless third-party indicator integration, and multiple entry and exit strategies. Whether you are automating trades, using neural networks for decision-making, or managing multiple accounts, Custom EA provides the flexibility and precision needed for both beginners and e
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Aravind Kolanupaka
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Aravind Kolanupaka 2022.03.14 11:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

AdilsonGodin
84
AdilsonGodin 2022.03.13 14:35 
 

Ainda estou testando.

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