The RMI Scalper EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades pullbacks from the major trend using RMI and limited averaging. The EA trades using market orders and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, AUDJPY, EURCAD, EURGBP and EURJPY using the M30 timeframe and has the option to trade multiple pairs but only one pair at any one time to increase trade frequency without increasing draw down.



Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limited support so that I can concentrate on Custom EA. If you wish to use this EA it will need optimising, and if you feel like sharing your settings please do so in the comments.

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Features

Fully automated

Not sensitive to spread

Risk Money Management

Works on any account size

Always a stop loss in place

Hedge accounts only

This system has the option to be NFA/FIFO compliant

No Grids

No Martingale

Input Settings

Order Settings

MagicOrderNumber - Unique number for the EA to identify its trades. Any integer.

- Unique number for the EA to identify its trades. Any integer. Lots - Number of fixed lots per trade if money management is off. Values from 0.01 to 50.0.

- Number of fixed lots per trade if money management is off. Values from 0.01 to 50.0. Slippage - Slippage in pips. Values from 1 to 10.

- Slippage in pips. Values from 1 to 10. MoneyManagement - If turned on trade lot sizes are calculated on account risk, true/false.

- If turned on trade lot sizes are calculated on account risk, true/false. MoneyManagementRisk - Risk per trade if money management is on. Values from 0.01 to 0.1.

- Risk per trade if money management is on. Values from 0.01 to 0.1. AllowNewTrades - Turn this of to disable new trades, true/false.

- Turn this of to disable new trades, true/false. AccountProfitLock - If money management is on the EA will stop trading if the account balance drops to this fraction of the maximum account balance (0.5 = 50% of account balance). Values from 0.0 to 1.0.

- If money management is on the EA will stop trading if the account balance drops to this fraction of the maximum account balance (0.5 = 50% of account balance). Values from 0.0 to 1.0. NFA_FIFOCompliant - Turn this on if you need this to be NFA and FIFO compliant, true/false.

- Turn this on if you need this to be NFA and FIFO compliant, true/false. MultiPairSingleTrade - Turn this on to trade multiple pairs (Multiple chart windows with this EA attached) but limit to only having trades open on one pair at a time, increases trade frequency without increasing draw down, true/false.

Entry Settings