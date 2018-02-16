Wave Scalper EA

2.2

The Wave Scalper EA is fully automated scalping system that uses price action to identify good scalping trades and executes them with an invisible trailing stop loss.

It also includes a money management feature which calculates lot size based on account size and risk with an option to set a maximum draw down at which the EA will stop trading.

This is a long term strategy combined with money management which works well on most pairs, but predominantly GBPUSD, USDCAD, EURUSD, AUDUSD & USDJPY.

Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limited support so that I can concentrate on Custom EA. If you wish to use this EA it will need optimising, and if you feel like sharing your settings please do so in the comments.
View More Products - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robots4forex/seller#!category=1
Monitoring Signals - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/robots4forex?orderby=gain

Features

  • Fully automated
  • Risk Money Management
  • Works on any account size
  • Only one trade open at any time
  • Always a stop loss in place
  • No Grids
  • No Martingale

Input Settings

General Settings

  • TextColour - Colour of screen text

Order Settings

  • MagicOrderNumber - Unique number for the EA to identify its trades - Any integer
  • Lots - Number of fixed lots per trade if money management is off - Values 0.01 to 50.0
  • Slippage - Slippage in pips - Values 1 to 10
  • MoneyManagement - If turned on trade lot sizes are calculated on account risk - TRUE/FALSE
  • MoneyManagementRisk - Risk per trade if money management is on - Values 0.01 to 0.1
  • AllowNewTrades - Turn this of to disable new trades - TRUE/FALSE
  • AccountProfitLock - If money management is on the EA will stop trading if the account balance drops to this fraction of the maximum account balance (0.5 = 50% of account balance) - Values 0.0 to 1.0

Entry Settings

  • TimeFrame - Timeframe drop-down selection to lock EA to a timeframe so that selection of the chart timeframe doesn't affect the EA. When testing ensure the tester timeframe is set to the same value.
  • MaxSpread - Maximum spread in pips that the EA will trade - Values 1.0 to 10.0
  • StopLoss - The fixed stop loss visible to the broker - Values 25 to 100 depending on the pair being traded, should be more than the inivisible stop loss
  • InvisibleStopLoss - The stop loss invisible to the broker - Values 3 to 10 depending on the pair being traded
  • TakeProfit - The take profit - Values 5-40 depending on the pair being traded
  • BarLookBack - A bar count used by the algorithm - Values 5-30
  • TooCloseBars - A bar count used by the algorithm - Values 5-30
  • MaxLookBackBars - The maximum bar count that the algorithm will process - Values 500-1000
  • TrailingStop - Enable an invisible trailing stop - TRUE/FALSE
  • TrailingStopStart - Profit in pips where the trailing stop will start - Values 1.0-10.0
  • TrailingStopPrecentage - Percentage of trailing stop - Values 10.0-30.0
  • LimitedTradeHours - Limit hours of trading by listing hours not to trade comma separated - e.g. 5,8,12-15

Optimization & Defaults

Default input values are for EURUSD, if using on other pairs optimization of InvisibleStopLoss, TakeProfit, BarLookBack, TooCloseBars, TrailingStopStart & TrailingStopPrecentage are needed to find the best results. Turn money management off when optimizing so that performance in the latter half of the test isn't weighted and better overall results are easier to spot. When optimizing, test over the last six month period, and when checking which settings are best, test a longer period of atleast two years to check out of sample data, this will reduce the chance of settings being overfitted.

Reviews 10
Lalit Kumar
227
Lalit Kumar 2022.11.25 10:44 
 

Excellent !!!

dragonmark
175
dragonmark 2022.03.23 11:37 
 

Good

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TICK STACK LTD
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Nexorion Initium Novum EA
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Bin Jumahat Johan
4501
Bin Jumahat Johan 2023.05.05 18:25 
 

Pending Buy and Sell stops

Bryan Joel Calderon Butron
118
Bryan Joel Calderon Butron 2023.04.29 07:24 
 

no funciona, debería tener un video de como configurara y evitar algún tipo de falla en base a la experiencia que tuve no funciona las perdidas son muchas

Эдуард
112
Эдуард 2023.04.21 20:21 
 

Не ахти. Плохой советник.

Marijan Zizek
24
Marijan Zizek 2023.03.03 15:48 
 

Funktioniert mit M5 Chart und anstatt 500 auf 200 und 100 versteckte Stopp.

3230nayak
14
3230nayak 2023.01.19 14:40 
 

Not working ...

Lalit Kumar
227
Lalit Kumar 2022.11.25 10:44 
 

Excellent !!!

Pavlin Pepov Shopov
122
Pavlin Pepov Shopov 2022.11.05 13:30 
 

Can you have a video of how it works?

Cristian Mihail Pauna
13168
Cristian Mihail Pauna 2022.09.26 10:43 
 

Negative feedback!

Eder1
87
Eder1 2022.08.30 02:35 
 

Only when I finish testing that I will give a more technical opinion about the EA, but if it is according to the report I saw in the presentation, it seems to be a good EA.

dragonmark
175
dragonmark 2022.03.23 11:37 
 

Good

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