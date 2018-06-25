RMI Scalper EA MT4
- Experts
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Robots4Forex LtdProfessional software developer with a passion for finance. Any questions or requests message me.
Telegram Group - https://t.me/+6qXOPmKlp182Yjdk
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 6 January 2020
The RMI Scalper EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades pullbacks from the major trend using RMI and limited averaging. The EA trades using market orders and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, AUDJPY, EURCAD, EURGBP and EURJPY using the M30 timeframe and has the option to trade multiple pairs but only one pair at any one time to increase trade frequency without increasing draw down.
Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limited support so that I can concentrate on Custom EA. If you wish to use this EA it will need optimising, and if you feel like sharing your settings please do so in the comments.
View More Products - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robots4forex/seller#!category=1
Monitoring Signals - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/robots4forex?orderby=gain
Features
- Fully automated
- Not sensitive to spread
- Risk Money Management
- Works on any account size
- Always a stop loss in place
- Hedge accounts only
- This system has the option to be NFA/FIFO compliant
- No Grids
- No Martingale
- Works on any VPS
Input Settings
Order Settings
- MagicOrderNumber - Unique number for the EA to identify its trades. Any integer.
- Lots - Number of fixed lots per trade if money management is off. Values from 0.01 to 50.0.
- Slippage - Slippage in pips. Values from 1 to 10.
- MoneyManagement - If turned on trade lot sizes are calculated on account risk, true/false.
- MoneyManagementRisk - Risk per trade if money management is on. Values from 0.01 to 0.1.
- AllowNewTrades - Turn this of to disable new trades, true/false.
- AccountProfitLock - If money management is on the EA will stop trading if the account balance drops to this fraction of the maximum account balance (0.5 = 50% of account balance). Values from 0.0 to 1.0.
- NFA_FIFOCompliant - Turn this on if you need this to be NFA and FIFO compliant, true/false.
- MultiPairSingleTrade - Turn this on to trade multiple pairs (Multiple chart windows with this EA attached) but limit to only having trades open on one pair at a time, increases trade frequency without increasing draw down, true/false.
Entry Settings
- TimeFrame - Timeframe drop-down selection to lock EA to a timeframe so that selection of the chart timeframe doesn't affect the EA. When testing ensure the tester timeframe is set to the same value.
- Trend1TimeFrame - Timeframe drop-down selection for the first trend detection.
- Trend2TimeFrame - Timeframe drop-down selection for the second trend detection.
- MaxSpread - Maximum spread in pips that the EA will trade. Values from 1.0 to 10.0.
- TakeProfit - The take profit (Setting to 0 disables). Values from 0 to 200 depending on the pair being traded.
- StopLoss - The fixed stop loss visible to the broker - Values 25 to 4000 depending on the pair being traded, should be high when averaging is enabled.
- Averaging - If turned on averaging is used to recover negative trades, true/false.
- AveragingStep - The negative move in pips against the current trade to trigger the next averaging trade. Values 5 to 100.
- AveragingBars - The number of bars from previous trade before AveragingStep gets ignored. Values 1 to 1000.
- AveragingMultiplier - The lot multiplier for averaging trades. Values 1.0 to 2.0.
- AveragingCount - The maximum open trades before the trade group is considered a loss and closed. Values 1 to 20.
- BreakEven - If turned on a break even is performed, true/false.
- BreakEvenStartPips - The number of pips before break even is performed. Values 1 to 100.
- BreakEvenPips - The number of pips infront of position open to place the stop loss. Values 0 to 100.
- TrailingBars - A trailing stop is performed based on this number of previous bars (Setting to 0 disables). Values 0 to 10.
- TrailingBarsTimeFrame - Timeframe drop-down selection for trailing stop bars.
- MinTrailingStopLoss - The minimum stop loss distance when trailing stops are enabled. Values 0 to 100.
- RMIPeriod - The RMI period. Values 2 to 50.
- MomPeriod - The momentum period used to calculate RMI. Values 2 to 50.
- RMIThreshold - The RMI threshold, the smaller the value the less trades will be triggered. Values 5 to 45.
After 48 hours seems to be doing very very well!! I will update!