Custom EA

4.67

Custom EA – Fully Automated, Highly Customisable Trading Solution

Custom EA is a powerful expert advisor (EA) designed for traders who want full control over their trading strategies. It offers extensive customisation options, seamless third-party indicator integration, and multiple entry and exit strategies. Whether you are automating trades, using neural networks for decision-making, or managing multiple accounts, Custom EA provides the flexibility and precision needed for both beginners and experienced traders.

Complete Strategy Customisation

Custom EA allows traders to configure various entry and exit strategies. You can choose from predefined setups or integrate third-party indicators to build custom trading rules. Adjustable parameters include:

  • Timeframes
  • Moving averages
  • RSI, Bollinger Bands, and other indicators

LSTM Neural Network with Self-Training

Custom EA includes an LSTM neural network that adapts to market conditions over time. This machine learning model enhances decision-making and trade execution.

Trade Duplication Across Accounts

Trades can be copied between multiple accounts, making Custom EA suitable for portfolio managers, signal providers, and traders handling multiple strategies. Trade duplication settings allow configuration of:

  • Trade multipliers
  • Custom symbol mappings
  • Server-client trade copying

Third-Party Indicator Integration

Custom EA allows direct automation from external indicators. This feature makes it possible to integrate trading tools, combine external signals, and develop personalised strategies.

Multiple Preset Strategies

Several optimised preset strategies are included, covering night scalping, breakouts, and mean reversion. Each preset can be modified to fit specific trading styles.

Advanced Risk and Money Management

Risk management features allow traders to control exposure using balance-based or percentage-based risk settings. Additional options include:

  • Adaptive trailing stop-loss and take-profit
  • Spread and slippage protection

Manual and Automated Trading Modes

Traders can switch between fully automated trading and manual trading mode for greater control when needed.

Seamless VPS Compatibility

Custom EA is optimised for operation on any Virtual Private Server (VPS), ensuring uninterrupted execution of trading strategies.

Entry and Exit Methods

A variety of entry and exit strategies are available, including:

  • RSI, Bollinger Bands, MACD, CCI, and Stochastic indicators
  • Moving averages and Envelopes
  • Heiken Ashi, Fractal, and ZigZag entries
  • Custom indicator support for personalised strategies

Why Choose Custom EA?

Custom EA includes neural network-based self-learning, third-party integration, and comprehensive trade management features. It is suitable for traders who focus on automation, manual trading, or a combination of both.

Start optimising your trading today with Custom EA.

Full documentation can be found here.

Reviews 7
Adam Pogorzelski
230
Adam Pogorzelski 2023.02.01 15:15 
 

I'm using Mark's EA from a few months. I can say that Mark and his works are honest. You can also count on his good advice and support. Like always - there is no Holy Grail but Mark is helpful on the way to find it one day.

Maksym Smyrnov
839
Maksym Smyrnov 2022.08.28 00:10 
 

I am very pleased with the purchase of the adviser. Mark is a real professional. Helped to set it up correctly. He was very patient and friendly. Only a week has passed on a real account, the results are inspiring. After a longer period of use, I will supplement the review. Thank you, Mark!

UPD 15.05.2023:

It's been 9 months of my cooperation with Mark. I bought not an adviser, but support and favor in the person of Mark. I have a lot of experience in buying, testing advisors since 2014. Like everyone, I was chasing the Grail that would make me rich. But over time, I realized that the Grail does not exist, there is only work, perseverance and patience. And for the first time ever, I saw all this in Mark's work. If you are thinking of buying an EA, putting it in an account, forgetting it, and remembering a year later, withdrawing a lot of cash from the account, unfortunately, this will not work. But Mark brings me closer every day to my goal of creating a passive income that will support me. I use several EAs and am happy to have found not only an EA but also a friend. Thank you Mark for your work, support and patience.

Izzy Man-2
237
Izzy Man-2 2022.01.12 19:13 
 

The EA that works well from the person who is knowledgeable and has good attitude toward improving the product. He follows up every input and wish I gave. Well done Mark.

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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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Custom EA – Fully Automated, Highly Customisable Trading Solution Custom EA is a powerful expert advisor (EA) designed for traders who want full control over their trading strategies. It offers extensive customisation options, seamless third-party indicator integration, and multiple entry and exit strategies. Whether you are automating trades, using neural networks for decision-making, or managing multiple accounts, Custom EA provides the flexibility and precision needed for both beginners and e
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Adam Pogorzelski
230
Adam Pogorzelski 2023.02.01 15:15 
 

I'm using Mark's EA from a few months. I can say that Mark and his works are honest. You can also count on his good advice and support. Like always - there is no Holy Grail but Mark is helpful on the way to find it one day.

Maksym Smyrnov
839
Maksym Smyrnov 2022.08.28 00:10 
 

I am very pleased with the purchase of the adviser. Mark is a real professional. Helped to set it up correctly. He was very patient and friendly. Only a week has passed on a real account, the results are inspiring. After a longer period of use, I will supplement the review. Thank you, Mark!

UPD 15.05.2023:

It's been 9 months of my cooperation with Mark. I bought not an adviser, but support and favor in the person of Mark. I have a lot of experience in buying, testing advisors since 2014. Like everyone, I was chasing the Grail that would make me rich. But over time, I realized that the Grail does not exist, there is only work, perseverance and patience. And for the first time ever, I saw all this in Mark's work. If you are thinking of buying an EA, putting it in an account, forgetting it, and remembering a year later, withdrawing a lot of cash from the account, unfortunately, this will not work. But Mark brings me closer every day to my goal of creating a passive income that will support me. I use several EAs and am happy to have found not only an EA but also a friend. Thank you Mark for your work, support and patience.

Izzy Man-2
237
Izzy Man-2 2022.01.12 19:13 
 

The EA that works well from the person who is knowledgeable and has good attitude toward improving the product. He follows up every input and wish I gave. Well done Mark.

Umberleigh
248
Umberleigh 2021.11.04 20:24 
 

Mark is a true professional. His work is top tier.

Hasan
2899
Hasan 2021.09.09 12:00 
 

I try to contact the author, but No customer support.

Follow up : The author contact me through PM . But I still find a difficulty to set up the EA due to it complexity.

Robots4Forex Ltd
60771
Reply from developer Mark Penzer 2021.09.10 11:05
Please PM me if you need support. I don't see your message.
Zeno Harald Koepf
217
Zeno Harald Koepf 2021.01.24 08:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

fraser21
44
fraser21 2020.11.11 15:12 
 

Fantastic fully customisable EA

Reply to review