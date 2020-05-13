MACD Currency Meter

Currently at 33% discount!





MACD is one of the most popular momentum and trend indicator.

Currency Strength Meter is also a trend indicator which is based on multiple currencies.

MACD Currency Strength Meter is a one chart indicator which have the algorithm of MACD and Currency Strength Meter.

It also have one-click feature, in which 28 major and minor pairs are shown on your dashboard, by clicking a certain pair, your chart will change automatically to the chart of your choice.





Product Advantages

Recorded webinars on how to use the indicator

Complete system for money management, entry, TP and exit strategy

Input Parameters

MACD settings - Input Fast and Slow EMA values. By default values are 12,26,9

Types of Line Graph, Dashboard and Market Trends

Display settings - Font Currency Color, Signal Color, Line Colors and placement of X and Y-axis objects

Computer, Email and Chart Alert







