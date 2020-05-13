MACD Currency Meter

4.6

Currently at 33% discount!


MACD is one of the most popular momentum and trend indicator.

Currency Strength Meter is also a trend indicator which is based on multiple currencies.

MACD Currency Strength Meter is a one chart indicator which have the algorithm of MACD and Currency Strength Meter.

It also have one-click feature, in which 28 major and minor pairs are shown on your dashboard, by clicking a certain pair, your chart will change automatically to the chart of your choice.


Product Advantages

  • Recorded webinars on how to use the indicator
  • Complete system for money management, entry, TP and exit strategy

Input Parameters

  • MACD settings - Input Fast and Slow EMA values. By default values are 12,26,9
  • Types of Line Graph, Dashboard and Market Trends
  • Display settings - Font Currency Color, Signal Color, Line Colors and placement of X and Y-axis objects
  • Computer, Email and Chart Alert


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MT4 Multi-timeframe Divergence and Overbougt/Oversold detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Real time information about non-capitalized divergences. - Real time information about overbougt / oversold situations. - Real time information about regular divergences. - Real time information about hidden divergences. - Oscillators available for divergences detection: AO, RSI, CCI, MA
Volatility Ratio Histogram MTF
Damien Camille Leriche
Indicators
There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
MagicTrigger MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
Indicators
MagicTrigger — Multi-Timeframe HD/RD Divergence Confirmation Indicator MagicTrigger is a multi-timeframe divergence engine that looks for a structural divergence on a higher timeframe (HD) and waits for it to be confirmed by matching divergences on lower timeframes (RD) inside the same price zone. Only when the higher-timeframe swing structure and the lower-timeframe confirmations align does the indicator mark a signal, together with a suggested entry trigger, stop loss, and two target levels. H
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Infinite Currency Strength Meter All Pairs MT5
Emir Revolledo
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Think of the rarest pair you can think of. And I assure you that this indicator can compute it is strength. This Currency Meter will literally calculate any currency pairs, either it is a major pair, metal, CFD, commodity, cryptocurrency like Bitcoin/BTC or Ethereum/ETH and even stocks. Just name it and you will get it! There is no currency pair this Currency Meter cannot solve. No matter how rare or exotic is that currency, it will always be solved by this Currency meter on a real-time basis. S
True Currency Strength Meter
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MAJOR CHANGES HAS BEEN MADE. Parameter description will be changed. EXPECT ANOTHER UPDATE BEFORE JUNE ENDS. PRICE WILL GO UP AFTER THE FINAL UPDATE. True Currency Meter with Email and SMS push notifications! Have you ever wondered why would some pairs would move more than others, and 100 pips on EURGBP is bigger than 100 pips on EURUSD? And during the news, some would move 200 pips but some would only move 150 pips? This is the key to the newly developed "28 pairs" True Currency Strength Meter
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Think of the rarest pair you can think of. And I assure you that this indicator can compute it's strength. This Currency Meter will literally calculate any currency pairs, either it is the Major Pairs, Metals, CFD's, Commodities, Crypto Currency like Bitcoin/BTC or Ethereum/ETH and even stocks. Just name it and you will get it! There is no currency pair this Currency Meter can solve. No matter how rare or exotic is that currency, it will always be solved by this Currency meter which on a real-ti
Moving Average Currency Strength Meter
Emir Revolledo
4.32 (19)
Indicators
(Currently 30% OFF) Before reading the description of this indicator, I just want to introduce to you following concept Moving Average Line - Typical moving average which is based on one chart alone.  Currency Strength Line - The moving average of a certain pair in which the strength is based on 28 pairs. Can be said as the real moving average line. Moving Average indeed is one of the most popular indicator which almost every trader use. Currency Strength Meter is also a trend indicator which
Fibonacci CSM
Emir Revolledo
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Fibonacci Currency Strength Meter (FCSM) Early Access Sale!! This new product is still in the process of adding new features and settings. For early bird buyers. The Price will be 50% Sale. In a few weeks, the product will be done. Go Grab your copy while it's still cheap. More details will be added soon. Things to be added. Alert Levels Mobile and Email Alert From it's name, Fibonacci Currency Strength Meter is a combination of Fibonacci levels and Currency Strength Meter. The plot of Fibona
RSi CSM
Emir Revolledo
Indicators
*NOTE : 40% Discount for early buyers! Release of Free EA will be 2nd week of November Discount is over once FREE EA is available RSi indicator is one of the most popular indicator to point when a certain commodity or Pair is overbought or oversold. Currency Strength Meter is also a trend indicator which is based on multiple currencies. RSi Currency Strength Meter is a one chart indicator which have the algorithm of RSi and Currency Strength Meter. It also have one-click feature, in which 28 ma
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Keishu - Kun
16
Keishu - Kun 2025.05.16 07:18 
 

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Palmenio Reyes
140
Palmenio Reyes 2025.02.23 08:33 
 

this indicator is garbage do not buy n waste your money

Laurence Sanders
162
Laurence Sanders 2024.05.14 04:36 
 

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Amar Kaan
45
Amar Kaan 2023.10.10 02:57 
 

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Kurt Forman
29
Kurt Forman 2022.08.16 16:48 
 

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BlakeForex
550
BlakeForex 2022.08.10 19:00 
 

Dont believe all the positve reviews lost several trades with this, IT GIVE LATE SIGNALS and I was even trading with trend

Emir Revolledo
12567
Reply from developer Emir Revolledo 2022.08.11 10:06
Asking me first on how to use it would be wise before you test it on your own.. However, you never contacted me
Stefano Ancel Thompson
18
Stefano Ancel Thompson 2022.06.30 18:39 
 

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Howell Monique
35
Howell Monique 2022.06.24 15:55 
 

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MashavccH
27
MashavccH 2022.06.22 16:37 
 

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Marin Iloski
51
Marin Iloski 2022.06.20 14:20 
 

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Norbert Ardelean
49
Norbert Ardelean 2022.06.17 10:18 
 

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GoldHulk
959
GoldHulk 2022.06.16 17:41 
 

Be carefull! , this guy is setting up telegram groups, getting people to code his strategy into EA ...which then just will be martingale and burn all profits and more in no time,.... What he does sophisticated is this here,..he is setting the stage with all is Currency Meters etc,...running chat groups,..then dev EA, sells it for several thousand euro,..and after couple months when people realize its garbage he will hide that EA and start all over again with same stuff couple months later,..new EA , same scam ' Just wrote an honest review on hios ALGO Strenght EA,..didnt take 1 hour until he was hiding that EA from public,..wtf-Scammer

Alejandro Benitez
33
Alejandro Benitez 2022.06.16 04:09 
 

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Zackery Rogahn
46
Zackery Rogahn 2022.06.14 17:18 
 

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Adrian Velasco
66
Adrian Velasco 2022.06.11 04:17 
 

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Pedro Estevez
51
Pedro Estevez 2022.06.06 15:57 
 

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Emilia Calvo
73
Emilia Calvo 2022.06.01 08:16 
 

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Frederique Daniel
60
Frederique Daniel 2022.05.31 10:35 
 

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RenkoFX
104
RenkoFX 2022.05.27 13:21 
 

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Charlie Zboncak
63
Charlie Zboncak 2022.05.22 18:46 
 

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