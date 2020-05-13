MACD Currency Meter
- Indicators
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Emir RevolledoI am developing expert advisor base on different basic indicators with also self developed EA based on price action.
My EA are mathematically calculated to have more secure trades.
- Version: 4.6
- Updated: 27 January 2026
- Activations: 5
Currently at 33% discount!
MACD is one of the most popular momentum and trend indicator.
Currency Strength Meter is also a trend indicator which is based on multiple currencies.
MACD Currency Strength Meter is a one chart indicator which have the algorithm of MACD and Currency Strength Meter.
It also have one-click feature, in which 28 major and minor pairs are shown on your dashboard, by clicking a certain pair, your chart will change automatically to the chart of your choice.
Product Advantages
- Recorded webinars on how to use the indicator
- Complete system for money management, entry, TP and exit strategy
Input Parameters
- MACD settings - Input Fast and Slow EMA values. By default values are 12,26,9
- Types of Line Graph, Dashboard and Market Trends
- Display settings - Font Currency Color, Signal Color, Line Colors and placement of X and Y-axis objects
- Computer, Email and Chart Alert
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