Pairs Arbitrage Correlation

The cross-correlation indicator calculates the relationship between the specified pairs for the previous period. Automatically selects the instruments with the highest and the lowest correlation, and then simulates trading on the selected pairs on the same test period. Then indicator displays the pairs that have shown the best trading results. Visualizes the PAC (Pairs Arbitrage Correlation) criterion for the pairs selected by the trader. The signal to open trades is set by the PAC levels. When a signal appears, it sends a message to the e-mail or mobile terminal.

Telegrams channel to discuss the preferences and suggestions of improvements: https://t.me/joinchat/FZd4EhXEiEnAx7sybTh01Q

If you do not want to follow the indicator signals and manually open trades use the PACman expert Advisor https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/41991

Main parameters

  • Main pair - main instrument;
  • First pair - the first instrument with minimal correlation;
  • Second pair - the second instrument with low correlation;
  • suffix - additional suffix to pairs names;
  • Start at - the start time of the period used to analyze and find the correlation;
  • Finish at - period end time;
  • Exclude days - excluded days of the week from analysis and correlation search;
  • Lowest negative, % - minimal correlation for First pair;
  • Neutral, % - neutral correlation for Second pair;
  • Send mobile mt4 notification - send message to mobile mt4$
  • Send e-mail if below levels crossed - send email in case of signal;
  • Level for sell - PAC level for sale tradings;
  • Close all sells - PAC level to close all sells;
  • Level for buy - PAC level to buy tradings;
  • Close all buys- PAC level to close all buys;
Next is a list of pairs by which the indicator calculates the correlation and from which it selects pairs according to the criterion
  • symbol 1 - USDCHF
  • symbol 2 - GBPUSD

    • ...

  • symbol 23 - NZDUSD



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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
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Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
AW Trend Predictor
AW Trading Software Limited
4.62 (34)
Indicators
The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
Legacy of Gann
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.83 (12)
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The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
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Copier4Free
Vladimir Tkach
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The utility copies trades from the signal provider accounts (master accounts, one or multiple providers) to unlimited number of receiver accounts (slave accounts). The provider is defined by the 'provider' parameter (any combination of numbers and letters). For example, there are two providers. Run the utility in master mode on them, and set different values to the provider parameter. On the account designated for copying these signals, run two utilities in slave mode in different windows, setti
LossLess Neuron
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The Expert Advisor receives signals from an artificial neural network that uses the RSI indicator. Trades are closed by the opposite signals. Presence of a signal is checked at the closing of the bar. The EA also has the following functions: changing a position volume in proportion to the change in balance (function for the tester); transfer of unprofitable trades into breakeven; Parameters Start with lot - initial position volume increased in proportion to the balance change; Lotsize by balanc
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Vladimir Tkach
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The indicator displays on a chart trading results. You can configure the color and font of displayed results, as well as filter trades based on the magic number. If multiple trades were closed within one bar of the current timeframe, the result is summed and output in one value. Utility parameters Plot profit in - the format of output results: wither in deposit currency taking onto account commission and swap, or in points. Start from - start processing data at the specified time. Plot last dea
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Acceleration Fractals 4Free
Vladimir Tkach
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The indicator analyzes the change in the minimum and maximum prices of the previous bars fixing the entrance of the big players. If the change (delta) increases, a signal is displayed on the graph in the form of an arrow. At the same time, virtual trade on history is carried out. In the free version, virtual trade is performed without refills in case of a repeat of the signal. The results of virtual trading in the form of losses / losses, profitability, drawdown and transaction lines are display
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Signal History
Vladimir Tkach
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The indicator displays the trading statistics of the analyzed Market signal on the chart. Signal transaction data is presented in an excel (csv) file and can be taken from the Signal>Trading history ( Export to CSV:  History ). The copied file must be saved to the directory MT4>File>Open Data Folder>MQL4>Files.  Available color management and font output.  If the currency names are different on the Signal and User accounts, use the Prefix and Suffix parameters. Utility options Prefix at Signal -
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Pattern Finder4Free
Vladimir Tkach
Utilities
The utility searches the price history looking for the pattern similar to the one within a specified interval. The length of a pattern and a specified interval is the same and set in bars. Similarity is estimated by comparing the bars' body colors, size and shadows. The subsequent price movement is displayed as lines for all detected patterns. The color of the lines defines the degree of similarity. The movement length is set as a number of bars. Search for patterns and visualization are perform
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Plot Spread
Vladimir Tkach
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The indicator reads the current spread and displays it on the chart. The maximum value, the minimum value, the value at the time of opening the bar and the maximum value divided by 10 are displayed separately.  The indicator does not remember these values so the data will be lost if there is a change in the timeframe. The indicator is useful for analyzing market volatility, comparing the spread between brokers and different types of accounts. By default: Red line - maximum spread; Green bar -
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Levels Work
Vladimir Tkach
Experts
This EA trades support/resistance levels which were placed by a trader (Trend Line from toolbar). The direction of a trade is set graphically by arrows: ↑ - buy; ↓ - sell; - buy or sell in case of crossing support/resistance level. The level is off if inconsistent directions were set, like: ↑↓, ↑, or ↓. If the price is lower than a level it is a resistance level. And opposite is true for support level. There are a few methods available for levels defining, for testing with visualization as
Copier4Fee Advanced
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The utility copies trades from the signal provider accounts (master accounts, one or multiple providers) to unlimited number of receiver accounts (slave accounts).  Attention! Y ou need to use identifiers (Provider number) of the same length if you use several master copiers. For example. 1, 2, 3 or 11, 13, 22. The copying can be set in the opposite direction. The comments with all the recently performed actions are displayed on the screen to monitor the utility actions in slave mode. To avoid p
Artificial Neural Network Pro
Vladimir Tkach
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The Expert Advisor trades the signals from an artificial neural network. Network with one hidden layer. Presence of a signal is checked at the closing of the specified period, which significantly increases the optimization and testing speed. It differs from the previous version by a number of additional features: works with pending orders; subsequent trades are opened with a lot increased by the specified step; moves the trade to breakeven a specified time after it was opened; closes trades at t
Artificial Neural Network Plus
Vladimir Tkach
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Experts
The Expert Advisor trades the signals from an artificial neural network with one hidden layer. Presence of a signal is checked at the closing of the specified period. MAIN PARAMETERS Net option - setting the order grid. When placing a market (not pending, Pending order offset=0 ) order according to a signal, the grid order is set. The following direction are available: follow the trend , against the treand and both directions . The number of placed orders is taken from the ...maximum deals with
Pattern Finder4Fee
Vladimir Tkach
Utilities
This utility searches the history for price patterns, which are similar to those present in the intervals selected by trader (there are several intervals, see the screenshot). The length of the pattern and selected intervals is the same and is given by the number of bars. The similarity is estimated by comparing the colors of bar bodies, sizes of bars' bodies and wicks. For all identified patterns, further movement of the price is visualized as lines. The color of lines determines the degree of
Follow Move
Vladimir Tkach
Experts
The Expert Advisor opens a trade in the direction of the previous price movement or in the opposite direction (selectable). The previous direction is determined based on the chosen time interval. The interval can be set to trading session hours and thus to check the theory that the price is inactive after session close. Multiple trades can be open at a time depending on input parameters. The Expert Advisor trails the stop loss order, and is provided with multiple breakeven and trade closing func
Trend Chaser
Vladimir Tkach
Experts
The Expert Advisor opens a trade in the specified direction at the specified time. If the price moves in the profit direction, additional trades are opened after a preset step. Trade are closed by a Stop Loss or upon reaching a target profit. The Expert Advisor trails the stop loss order, and is provided with multiple breakeven and trade closing functions (See the description of the parameters). Test and optimize the EA in the Tester using M1 open prices. The EA parameters can be controlled via
Statistical Manual Levels
Vladimir Tkach
Utilities
The indicator calculates the number of times the price crossed the levels and bounced off the levels in history. The levels are defined by horizontal lines (Horizontal lines element from the Toolbar). In the free version, the levels are set manually. To calculate the number of crosses and rebounds, the indicator uses the specified tolerance to touching a level. This tolerance is sensitive to the timeframe of the bars. For example: for M5 use a tolerance about 10 pips, for М30 - 30 pips, for D1 -
Statistical Auto Levels
Vladimir Tkach
Utilities
The indicator calculates the historic price statistics: the number of intersections of a level and the number of rollbacks. The levels are set as horizontal lines (the 'Horizontal lines' element on the Toolbar) manually, are are drawn automatically by the indicator with the specified step. Only strong levels are drawn in the automated mode. There are two options for the automated mode: 1. Strong levels of intersection and support/resistance; 2. Strong support/resistance levels. The indicator use
Acceleration Fractals
Vladimir Tkach
Indicators
The indicator analyzes the change in the minimum and maximum prices of the previous bars fixing the entrance of the big players. If the change (delta) increases, a signal is displayed on the graph in the form of an arrow. At the same time, virtual trade on history is carried out. In case of a repeat of the signal, the positions are increased (refilling). Thus the lot of positions can differ. The results of virtual trading in the form of losses / losses, profitability, drawdown and transaction li
Lucky Shot
Vladimir Tkach
Experts
The cut release of Top Signals Strategy EA for less price. With default parameters EA works in Assian session and scalps market. EA opens trades by RSI indicator signals in a specified time interval. In the case of a repetition of the signal opens a unidirectional transaction. The number of transactions per day can be limited. Revolves trades on the opposite signal. Displays information on trade and its results. Also you can set virtual stop loss and take profit. Telegram channel for discation p
PAC man
Vladimir Tkach
Experts
EA trades pairs selected by correlation criterion. The choice is made in such a way that there are pairs with negative and neutral correlation to the main pair. The PAC indicator is used to automate the selection of pairs  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41985 Expert is multycurrency, thus it is no use to test it in the MT4 terminal. So, watch for real signal and joing to telegram channel. After setting the pairs, the expert Advisor simulates trading for the previous period with visualiz
Junior PAC man
Vladimir Tkach
Experts
Simplified release of PACman EA. Expert is multycurrency, thus it is no use to test it in the MT4 terminal. So, watch for real signal and joing to telegram channel. After setting the pairs, the expert Advisor simulates trading for the previous period with visualization of the results. The user can interactively change the signal levels and observe their impact on the simulation result. In this way, you can select the optimal level values. By manually moving the vertical boundary lines to the ri
Dublicator
Vladimir Tkach
Utilities
Simple and fast trade duplicator that copies trades on the same account with the reverse function. The reverse can be used for locking. You can choose to duplicate transactions for the current or all instruments.  Parameters Duplicate in reverse - the direction of duplication; Duplicate symbol - duplicate the selected tool; Manual lot size - hand size of the volume; Do not duplicate if spread > - do not duplicate a trade if the current spread is larger; List of magic to be duplicated - filte
Time Cursors
Vladimir Tkach
Indicators
Indicator shows the price history. The history is read for vertical lines and output for the main line. Those lines are the time cursors. You can use the indicator to analyze the price cycle over time, thereby predicting its movement. The duration of the forecast and the number of time cursors can be set in the indicator parameters. Additionally, you can link the main line to a new bar. Lines can be moved manually. Analyze the cyclical nature of the market using this indicator. Indicator para
What If
Vladimir Tkach
Experts
This expert Advisor uses the saved trading history to repeat trades in the strategy tester. Meanwhile you can set other values for take profit, stop loss, and closing time. Thus, you can check how the results of trading with other parameters would look like. The best set of parameters can be obtained using the strategy optimizer in the MT4 terminal. In addition, you can find out how the results of trading would be affected by the later opening of trades when the price went to the loss side. You
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