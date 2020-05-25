The cross-correlation indicator calculates the relationship between the specified pairs for the previous period. Automatically selects the instruments with the highest and the lowest correlation, and then simulates trading on the selected pairs on the same test period. Then indicator displays the pairs that have shown the best trading results. Visualizes the PAC (Pairs Arbitrage Correlation) criterion for the pairs selected by the trader. The signal to open trades is set by the PAC levels. When a signal appears, it sends a message to the e-mail or mobile terminal.

Telegrams channel to discuss the preferences and suggestions of improvements: https://t.me/joinchat/FZd4EhXEiEnAx7sybTh01Q

If you do not want to follow the indicator signals and manually open trades use the PACman expert Advisor https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/41991

Main parameters

Main pair - main instrument;

- main instrument; First pair - the first instrument with minimal correlation;

- the first instrument with minimal correlation; Second pair - the second instrument with low correlation;

- the second instrument with low correlation; suffix - additional suffix to pairs names;

Start at - the start time of the period used to analyze and find the correlation;

- the start time of the period used to analyze and find the correlation; Finish at - period end time;

- period end time; Exclude days - excluded days of the week from analysis and correlation search;

- excluded days of the week from analysis and correlation search; Lowest negative, % - minimal correlation for First pair ;

- minimal correlation for ; Neutral, % - neutral correlation for Second pair;

Send mobile mt4 notification - send message to mobile mt4$

Send e-mail if below levels crossed - send email in case of signal;

- send email in case of signal; Level for sell - PAC level for sale tradings;

- PAC level for sale tradings; Close all sells - PAC level to close all sells;

- PAC level to close all sells; Level for buy - PAC level to buy tradings;

- PAC level to buy tradings; Close all buys- PAC level to close all buys;

Next is a list of pairs by which the indicator calculates the correlation and from which it selects pairs according to the criterion

symbol 1 - USDCHF

- USDCHF symbol 2 - GBPUSD

- GBPUSD ... symbol 23 - NZDUSD







