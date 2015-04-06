Lucky Shot

The cut release of Top Signals Strategy EA for less price.

With default parameters EA works in Assian session and scalps market.

EA opens trades by RSI indicator signals in a specified time interval. In the case of a repetition of the signal opens a unidirectional transaction. The number of transactions per day can be limited. Revolves trades on the opposite signal. Displays information on trade and its results.

Also you can set virtual stop loss and take profit.

Telegram channel for discation parameters and trading results https://t.me/joinchat/FZd4Ek1VIA1zddRqBI88Gg

Do not trade if spread > - do not trade if spread higher then defined;

- do not trade if spread higher then defined; Take profit (virtual if nagative) - take profit size;

- take profit size; Stop loss (virtual if nagative) - stop loss size;

- stop loss size; Deals per day - maximum deals per day;

Lot size setting

Constant size - constant lot size;

RSI indicatot setting

Period - RSI period;

- RSI period; Level for sell - RSI level for buy;

- RSI level for buy; Level for buy - RSI level for sell;

- RSI level for sell; Timeframe - timeframe of RSI;

- timeframe of RSI; Applied price - RSI applied price;

Time interval setting

Start hour (24h) - hour for start trading;

- hour for start trading; ...plus minutes (0...59) - additional minutes;

- additional minutes; End hour (24h) - hour for stop trading, all deals will be closed;

- hour for stop trading, all deals will be closed; ...plus minutes (0...59) - additional minutes;



