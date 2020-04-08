Time Cursors

Indicator shows the price history. The history is read for vertical lines and output for the main line. Those lines are the time cursors. You can use the indicator to analyze the price cycle over time, thereby predicting its movement. The duration of the forecast and the number of time cursors can be set in the indicator parameters. Additionally, you can link the main line to a new bar. Lines can be moved manually.

Analyze the cyclical nature of the market using this indicator.

Indicator parameters

  • Stick first line to new bar - link the main line to the new bar;
  • Vertical lines amount - number of temporary cursors;
  • History bars for each line - the number of bars to read the price history for each time cursor;
  • Lines color - the color of the lines.
