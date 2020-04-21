What If

This expert Advisor uses the saved trading history to repeat trades in the strategy tester. Meanwhile you can set other values for take profit, stop loss, and closing time. Thus, you can check how the results of trading with other parameters would look like. The best set of parameters can be obtained using the strategy optimizer in the MT4 terminal. In addition, you can find out how the results of trading would be affected by the later opening of trades when the price went to the loss side. You can also get the best amount of loss in the optimizer.

To use the trading history, save it from the MT4 terminal as DetailedReport to the File>OpenDataFolder>tester>files directory. You can also use the history saved from the signals page of the MQL5 resource. This way you can use someone else's history. For example, the history of the signal provider. "What for?" Let's say you are a subscriber and want to estimate how much you would get more profit if you copied the provider's losing trades to another your account, e.g., using trades copier (Copier4Free).

If trades in the history with pips profit (small) then results will be different!!

Video instructions with examples are available.

Expert's parameters

  • File name of MT4 Account History (>tester\files) - file name of the trading history saved from the MT4 terminal;
  • File name of MQL5 History (>tester\files) - file name of the trading history saved from the signal history page of the MQL5 resource.
  • ...which file to use? - selecting the history file;
  • Add ( + ) or delete ( - ) suffix - add or remove a suffix from the name of trading instruments;
  • suffix - the suffix;
  • Move open price (pips) - open trades when the price has moved towards a loss;
  • Close trade - a condition for closing trades, see below;
  • Close trades by timer ( min) - close trades by timer;
  • Use this stop loss - use this stop loss;
  • Use this take profit - use this take profit;
  • Use original stop loss - use the original stop loss, i.e. from the trading history;
  • Use original take profit - use the original take profit, i.e. from the trading history;

