Tax Spain Impuestos Hacienda

Automated Report Generator for the Spanish Treasury





This utility allows you to generate automated reports for the Spanish treasury with several advantages:

A detailed report is generated in an HTML file in the MetaTrader 5 base directory.

This report includes all operations individually.

For accounts nominated in another currency, the report will automatically generate a profit column in euros using the same broker data.

Profits in other currencies will be accounted for as indicated by the Spanish treasury, at the market value at the time of the transaction.

A simple panel will be generated on the chart with the relevant information for immediate evaluation (which must be verified in the HTML for security).

You just have to load this utility on any graph and any timeframe, once the report and panel have been generated, the EA will close automatically.





This EA does not carry out transaction operations in any case.





If you want to use the EA when the market is closed you can open it on the BTCUSD chart which works 24/7 on most brokers. Although it is designed to generate reports for the Spanish treasury, it can be useful for other countries as long as the user considers local laws and regulations as applicable to the context of the design of this EA.

Warning: This product requires validation by the user regarding the correct generation of reports; its correct operation cannot be guaranteed for all account types, brokers or users. Filing taxes carries a personal and individual legal responsibility.