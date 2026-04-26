Tax Spain Impuestos Hacienda

Automated Report Generator for the Spanish Treasury

This utility allows you to generate automated reports for the Spanish treasury with several advantages:
  • A detailed report is generated in an HTML file in the MetaTrader 5 base directory.
  • This report includes all operations individually.
  • For accounts nominated in another currency, the report will automatically generate a profit column in euros using the same broker data.
  • Profits in other currencies will be accounted for as indicated by the Spanish treasury, at the market value at the time of the transaction.
  • A simple panel will be generated on the chart with the relevant information for immediate evaluation (which must be verified in the HTML for security).
You just have to load this utility on any graph and any timeframe, once the report and panel have been generated, the EA will close automatically.

This EA does not carry out transaction operations in any case.

If you want to use the EA when the market is closed you can open it on the BTCUSD chart which works 24/7 on most brokers.

Although it is designed to generate reports for the Spanish treasury, it can be useful for other countries as long as the user considers local laws and regulations as applicable to the context of the design of this EA.

Warning: This product requires validation by the user regarding the correct generation of reports; its correct operation cannot be guaranteed for all account types, brokers or users. Filing taxes carries a personal and individual legal responsibility.
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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Modelo 720 Impuestos Hacienda
Jose Luis Thenier Villa
Utilities
Automated Report Generator for the Spanish Treasury. Modelo 720. This utility allows you to generate a panel report with the information necessary to fill out the Spanish tax form 720 form. You just have to load this utility on any graph and timeframe, once the report and panel have been generated, the EA will close automatically. This includes: Current account balance in the reference currency Calculated balance as of December 31, 20XX in the reference currency Total movements between Octob
Breakevan Utility
Jose Luis Thenier Villa
Utilities
BreakEvan Utility  Is a simple tool in a panel with this utilities: This utility will draw a Golden Line in the chart applied showing the breakeven price, considering all the positions opened for that specific symbol. Also the information panel shows: Balance Breakeven Price for that chart Force Breakeven (for that symbol) as ON/OFF Force Breakeven Global (takes into account all trades opened) as ON/OFF Total Lots opened for Symbol Total Lots opened Global And two buttons: Force Breakeven: Whe
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