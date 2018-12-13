Trade Information for Risk Reduction

The InfoTrade indicator is designed for those who open many trades at the same time and place many pending orders. If you are hedging and placing grid orders, and maybe you are indulging in martingale, then the indicator will help you greatly in your work. For correct display of profit and stop loss it is necessary that Take Profit and Stop Loss are placed in orders.

Your account settings shown:

Max. allowable lot- The maximum lot that is possible for a pair of graphics. It is advisable to avoid exceeding 10% of this value when trading.

Planned profit of open positions - Profit that is calculated according to Take Profit of open positions.

Total expected profit with pending orders- Possible profit, calculated according to Take Profit of open positions and pending orders.

The total size of open positions- The total lot size of all open positions.

Total size with planned orders- The total lot size of all open positions and pending orders.

Max drawdown- Maximum drawdown of the account since the launch of the InfoTrade indicator. When the terminal is reset, it is reset.

Spread- Spread of a financial instrument chart.

Stop loss of all open positions- The total amount of Stop Loss open positions. If a positive value, then all open positions are moved to breakeven. If it takes a large negative value, then it means that for some open positions Stop Loss is not placed.
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Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
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