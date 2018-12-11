What is InvisibleStopLoss?

InvisibleStopLoss is a tool designed to allow the trader to hide his/her stop loss from other market participants. Unlike the usual stop loss attached to an order pernamently and visible to the broker, InvisibleStopLoss exists only on the MT4 terminal side and is visible only to the trader.





How to use it in trading?



With the help of the InvisibleStopLoss you can hide your stop order from the broker and set it up as a normal stop loss.





Additionally, InvisibleStopLoss gives you extra features making the stop loss management more flexible.





Stop loss can be set up as:

a number of points (if the loss exceeds the number of points defined by the user, order will be closed immediately)

a monetary value (if the loss exceeds the money value defined by the user, order will be closed immediately)

a price level (if the market price reaches the price set up by the user, order will be closed immediately)

Once the conditions for closing an order are met, program immediately sends the request for closing the order to the broker's server.

**IMPORTANT**

Program must be run on the chart with the open position that we want the InvisibleStopLoss to be applied on!

For the full manual in pdf click this link