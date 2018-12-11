InvisibleStopLoss

What is InvisibleStopLoss?

InvisibleStopLoss is a tool designed to allow the trader to hide his/her stop loss from other market participants. Unlike the usual stop loss attached to an order pernamently and visible to the broker, InvisibleStopLoss exists only on the MT4 terminal side and is visible only to the trader.


How to use it in trading?

With the help of the InvisibleStopLoss you can hide your stop order from the broker and set it up as a normal stop loss.

Additionally, InvisibleStopLoss gives you extra features making the stop loss management more flexible.

Stop loss can be set up as:
  • a number of points (if the loss exceeds the number of points defined by the user, order will be closed immediately)
  • a monetary value (if the loss exceeds the money value defined by the user, order will be closed immediately)
  • a price level (if the market price reaches the price set up by the user, order will be closed immediately)

Once the conditions for closing an order are met, program immediately sends the request for closing the order to the broker's server.


**IMPORTANT**

Program must be run on the chart with the open position that we want the InvisibleStopLoss to be applied on!

For the full manual in pdf click this link

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TF Lukasz Gasiulewicz
Indicators
What is SuperMA? SuperMA is an advanced custom indicator converting standard moving averages into a powerful tool. With help of this tool you will be able to see any moving average from the higher chart period on any lower timeframe. In standard MA indicator, once the user changes chart period (e.g. from daily to 1h) MT4 calculates new moving average for the 1h chart – which is completely different from the moving average for the daily chart. SuperMA makes it possible to see the exact moving a
EmailAlerts
TF Lukasz Gasiulewicz
Utilities
What is EmailAlerts? EmailAlerts is a handy, effective and extremely useful tool designed for the price alerts management. With the help of this tool you can easily and quickly predefine up to 4 different price alerts on any chart. Once the price reaches your price level you will be immediately informed about it. Program will send you an e-mail message or/and an instant push notification directly to your smartphone or tablet. How to use it in trading? Price alerts can be used in an active t
InvisibleTakeProfit
TF Lukasz Gasiulewicz
Utilities
What is InvisibleTakeProfit? InvisibleTakeProfit is a tool designed to allow the trader to hide his/her take profit from other market participants. Unlike the usual take profit attached to an order pernamently and visible to the broker, InvisibleTakeProfit exists only on the MT4 terminal side and is visible only to the trader. How to use it in trading? With the help of the InvisibleTakeProfit you can hide your take profit order from the broker and set it up as a normal take profit. Additionall
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