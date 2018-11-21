What is EmailAlerts?





EmailAlerts is a handy, effective and extremely useful tool designed for the price alerts management.





With the help of this tool you can easily and quickly predefine up to 4 different price alerts on any chart. Once the price reaches your price level you will be immediately informed about it. Program will send you an e-mail message or/and an instant push notification directly to your smartphone or tablet.

How to use it in trading?







Price alerts can be used in an active trading to inform trader about crucial price breakouts and assist him/her with trading decisions. Trader no longer needs to focus on every tick change on the chart, once the price reaches his level, he receives the notification on his mobile device and decides if he should open a position.





How to set it up?







These are the key elements that you can configure: