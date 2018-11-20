What is SuperMA?







is an advanced custom indicator converting standard moving averages into a powerful tool. With help of this tool you will be able to see any moving average from the higher chart period on any lower timeframe.



In standard MA indicator, once the user changes chart period (e.g. from daily to 1h) MT4 calculates new moving average for the 1h chart – which is completely different from the moving average for the daily chart.

SuperMA makes it possible to see the exact moving average level from higher timeframe on any lower timeframe.





How to use it in trading?





Moving averages are usually strong and important ressistance and support levels, espacially daily long term averages (200, 100 and 50 daily moving averages). Trader can use it as levels for entering and exiting positions. SuperMA makes it possible to time it perfectly on lower timeframe (e.g. 5min, 15min)





How to set it up?







Just as easy as a usual moving average, choose:

period

methode (simple, exponential, smoothed, linear weighted),

(simple, exponential, smoothed, linear weighted), timeframe ( from 1 month to 1 minute)

from 1 month to 1 minute) applied price (close, open, high, low, median, typical, weighted)









