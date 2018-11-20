SuperMA

What is SuperMA?


SuperMA is an advanced custom indicator converting standard moving averages into a powerful tool. With help of this tool you will be able to see any moving average from the higher chart period on any lower timeframe.

In standard MA indicator, once the user changes chart period (e.g. from daily to 1h) MT4 calculates new moving average for the 1h chart – which is completely different from the moving average for the daily chart.

SuperMA makes it possible to see the exact moving average level from higher timeframe on any lower timeframe.


How to use it in trading?


Moving averages are usually strong and important ressistance and support levels, espacially daily long term averages (200, 100 and 50 daily moving averages). Trader can use it as levels for entering and exiting positions. SuperMA makes it possible to time it perfectly on lower timeframe (e.g. 5min, 15min)


How to set it up?


Just as easy as a usual moving average, choose:

  • period
  • methode (simple, exponential, smoothed, linear weighted),  
  • timeframe (from 1 month to 1 minute)
  • applied price (close, open, high, low, median, typical, weighted)







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CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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