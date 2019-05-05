Big Boom EA is a professional Expert Advisor optimized for "XAUUSD(Gold)and XAGUSD(Silver) time frame H4". The trades are based on several indicators such as Stochastic, Moving Averages, CCI and RSI. The best results are achieved on XAUUSD(Gold) and XAGUSD(Silver).

Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/hoangvudb/seller

Setting: Default settings reccomend for XAUUSD(Gold) time frame H4.

Pair Symbol Time Frame Level Up Level Down StopLoss TakeProfit Breakeven Start Breakeven LockProfit Trailing Stop Trailing Step XAUUSD(Gold) H4 37.5 42.5 1700 3000 700 30 XAGUSD(Silver) H4 37 43 60 60 20 2 ... ... ... ...

Download Recommended setting files:

Recommended parameter:

Minimum deposit of 100$ USD, (if minimum LOT=0.01).

Use it in H4 time frame.

Recommended symbol is XAUUSD(Gold) and XAGUSD(Silver).

Use Trading Time: All time.

VPS: A VPS with good latency rate.

Requires an ECN account with minimal spread, Broker proposal: ( https://icmarkets.com or https://tickmill.com )

Advantages:

No martingale.

No hedging.

No risky strategy elements.

Input parameters:

Max Slippage : This will be your Max Slippage to open a trade.

: This will be your Max Slippage to open a trade. Max Spread - maximum spread, at which the EA is allowed to open and close positions.

- maximum spread, at which the EA is allowed to open and close positions. Step Orders - After how many pips the EA should open trade or look for signal to open.

After how many pips the EA should open trade or look for signal to open. Max Orders - the maximum number of open orders.

- the maximum number of open orders. Lots - Initial lot size.

Initial lot size. Auto Lots - enable/disable auto lot calculation.

- enable/disable auto lot calculation. Risk - amount of the deposit, on which Lot is to be used when Auto Lots is enabled.

- amount of the deposit, on which Lot is to be used when is enabled. Level Up - last known Optimizer value, returned be EA in deinitialization process.

last known value, returned be EA in deinitialization process. Level Down - last known Optimizer value, returned be EA in deinitialization process.

- last known value, returned be EA in deinitialization process. Level Up Close - Exit value order.

- Exit value order. Level Down Close - Exit value order.

- Exit value order. Take Profit (pip) - real take profit in pip.

- real take profit in pip. Stop Loss (pip) - real stop loss.

- real stop loss. Breakeven Start (pip)- after how many pips in profit the breakeven should start.

after how many pips in profit the breakeven should start. Breakeven LockProfit (pip) - How many pips will be the distance between SL and the opening price.

How many pips will be the distance between SL and the opening price. Trailing Stop(pip) - after how many pips in profit the trailing should start.

after how many pips in profit the trailing should start. Trailing Step(pip) - How many pips will be the distance between SL and the current price.

How many pips will be the distance between SL and the current price. StopLoss In Money($) - This number is in Currency.

This number is in Currency. TakeProfit In Money($) - This number is in Currency.

This number is in Currency. Use Trading Time - Open Trade Time Start, Open Trade Time End.

- Open Trade Time Start, Open Trade Time End. Magic Number - magic number for the Expert Advisor to identify its positions.

- magic number for the Expert Advisor to identify its positions. Order Comment : Enter Here your preferred Comment.

: Enter Here your preferred Comment. Print Log On Chart: enable/disable Log On Chart.

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