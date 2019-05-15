Draw Profit

4.71

Draw Profit indicator can efficiently help those traders who want to see on the chart all closed positions output: profit or loss. 

If set DrawProfit on your chart managed by an Expert Advisor (EA) you will see clearly it’s performance by its profits & losses.


Input parameters:

  • Show Profit Labels: show profit of orders with a label (true/false).
  • Profit Mode: available options:
    • Show in currency.
    • Show in pips.
    • Show in currency and pips.
  • Show Order Lines: draw the lines and arrows of closed orders (true/false).
  • Show SL-TP Levels: draw the SL and TP levels of closed orders (true/false).
  • Magic Filter: filter by Magic number of orders.
  • Comment Filter: filter by comment of orders.
Reviews 34
Raja
966
Raja 2024.01.27 10:04 
 

Great Job !!!

Dmitrijs Ivanajevs
1286
Dmitrijs Ivanajevs 2023.10.14 11:50 
 

ОГОНЬ!!!! Спасибо!!!!

Ruslan Korolenko
158
Ruslan Korolenko 2023.03.04 16:26 
 

The best!

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
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Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
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Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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King Scalper
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King Scalper  is a smart ea that uses the Zigzag indicator to find out sensitivity situation of market price. with this point,  King Scalper EA  automatically create trend line that market movement reacted in this point. with zigzag find the highest and lowest price (support and resistance) and with this point EA trend line. it changes and updates automatically ... if price touches this line expert decide to act with it. BUY or SEll depended on the market situation. you can manage your time that
Big Boom
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Big Boom  EA is a professional Expert Advisor optimized for "XAUUSD (Gold) and  XAGUSD(Silver) time frame H4". The trades are based on several indicators such as Stochastic, Moving Averages, CCI and RSI. The best results are achieved on XAUUSD(Gold) and XAGUSD(Silver). Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/hoangvudb/seller Setting: Default settings reccomend for XAUUSD(Gold) time frame H4. Pair Symbol Time Frame  Level Up Level D
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Pro Scalping  is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The ATR-based, RSI, WPR indicator and an Stochastic filter are used for entries. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/hoangvudb/seller General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD,   default settings reccomend for EURUSD M15 GMT +3 .  Please use max spread 2 if you will not have orders change it to 3. Use a broker with good execution and with a
Big Rocket
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1 (1)
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Robot forex  " Big Rocket "  is based on custom variation of MACD, CII, FIBONACCI, RSI and TOCHASTIC indicator in assistance of  Auto Optimizer  and  Auto Frequency Smart  module that allows for dynamic adaptation to current market conditions (no user calibration needed) - the specific result is chosen on the basis of several different coefficients. EA can be run on different symbols and timeframes but for reducing demand on computing power, internal parameters are narrowed and it is highly reco
Scalping King
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Experts
I have been developing, testing and correcting this automated scalping system for a long time. Use night scalping strategy, The RSI indicator, Stochastic, Moving Averages, CCI and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. Recommended parameter: Minimum deposit of 100$ USD, (if minimum LOT=0.01). Use it in M15 time frame Recommended symbol is EURUSD, GBPUSD, ... Use Trading Time: Start Hour 21:16 - End Hour 23:16 GMT+3 (Modify according to your broker). VPS: A VPS with good latency rate. Requires
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milyus
14
milyus 2024.05.02 13:56 
 

Nice , best and simple. Excellent

Raja
966
Raja 2024.01.27 10:04 
 

Great Job !!!

Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
5825
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi 2023.11.11 18:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dmitrijs Ivanajevs
1286
Dmitrijs Ivanajevs 2023.10.14 11:50 
 

ОГОНЬ!!!! Спасибо!!!!

Ruslan Korolenko
158
Ruslan Korolenko 2023.03.04 16:26 
 

The best!

Clément
766
Clément 2023.01.08 15:11 
 

Nicely do what he's suppose to do! :)

366222
35
366222 2022.09.28 12:36 
 

Nice profit drawer

Nha Nguyen
38
Nha Nguyen 2022.09.02 04:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Pier Luigi Bernardi
219
Pier Luigi Bernardi 2022.08.09 15:45 
 

Thank you. It's nice. It would be outstanding if it could print also the R/R ratio

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.16 01:17 
 

Nice profit drawer

DaElio
84
DaElio 2022.01.31 14:35 
 

Einfach, aber nützlich. Eine MT5-Version wäre toll.

Hooman Salehi
146
Hooman Salehi 2021.11.06 05:07 
 

I am not sure, It did not work for me, just confusing and mixing!

rtypedash
14
rtypedash 2021.10.21 20:36 
 

good

Michel
121
Michel 2021.10.08 17:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Led_
24
Led_ 2021.09.08 23:19 
 

Thank a lot , very usefull to me ! Little bug ? I dont get same result from 4h or daily charts ( got a position that got me X€ on 4H , but show me less on daily chart )

Pak Hong Poon
3013
Pak Hong Poon 2021.08.07 19:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Payman
756
Payman 2021.06.15 19:25 
 

please add a function to remove drawing when indy is removed.

Samir Falodah
155
Samir Falodah 2021.05.31 16:12 
 

A real time and effort saving indicator. It helps to improve your trading showing you where you enter late or Exit early. Thank you very much.

Eric Viougea
357
Eric Viougea 2021.05.28 21:00 
 

Excellent! Merci..

Antonis Michos
34898
Antonis Michos 2021.04.05 18:59 
 

Very Good.

12
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