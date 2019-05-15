Draw Profit
- Indicators
-
- Version: 4.10
- Updated: 15 May 2019
Draw Profit indicator can efficiently help those traders who want to see on the chart all closed positions output: profit or loss.
If set DrawProfit on your chart managed by an Expert Advisor (EA) you will see clearly it’s performance by its profits & losses.
Input parameters:
- Show Profit Labels: show profit of orders with a label (true/false).
- Profit Mode: available options:
- Show in currency.
- Show in pips.
- Show in currency and pips.
- Show Order Lines: draw the lines and arrows of closed orders (true/false).
- Show SL-TP Levels: draw the SL and TP levels of closed orders (true/false).
- Magic Filter: filter by Magic number of orders.
- Comment Filter: filter by comment of orders.
Great Job !!!