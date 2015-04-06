Scalping King
- Experts
-
- Version: 11.30
- Activations: 5
I have been developing, testing and correcting this automated scalping system for a long time. Use night scalping strategy, The RSI indicator, Stochastic, Moving Averages, CCI and an ATR-based filter are used for entries.
Recommended parameter:
- Minimum deposit of 100$ USD, (if minimum LOT=0.01).
- Use it in M15 time frame
- Recommended symbol is EURUSD, GBPUSD, ...
- Use Trading Time: Start Hour 21:16 - End Hour 23:16 GMT+3 (Modify according to your broker).
- VPS: A VPS with good latency rate.
- Requires an ECN account with minimal spread, Broker proposal: ( https://icmarkets.com or https://tickmill.com )
File setting:
- Scalping King-EURUSD-M15-MaxOrder1-GMT+3.set 4 kb
- Scalping King-GBPUSD-M15-MaxOrder1-GMT+3.set 4 kb
- Scalping King-EURUSD-M15-MaxOrder3-GMT+3.set 4 kb
- Scalping King-GBPUSD-M15-MaxOrder3-GMT+3.set 4 kb
- Scalping King-EURUSD-M15-MaxOrder3-HighRisk-GMT+3.set 4 kb
- Scalping King-GBPUSD-M15-MaxOrder3-HighRisk-GMT+3.set 4 kb
File backtest:
- Backtest-Scalping King.zip 178 kb
Parameters:
- Slippage - Slippage
- MaxSpread - MaxSpread
- MAGIC - Magic Number
- Step Orders - After how many pips the EA should open trade or look for signal to open.
- Max Orders - the maximum number of open orders.
- Lots - Initial lot size.
- Auto Lots - enable/disable auto lot calculation.
- Risk - amount of the deposit, on which Lot is to be used when Auto Lots is enabled.
- Take Profit (pip) - real take profit in pip.
- Stop Loss (pip)- real stop loss.
- Breakeven Start (pip)- after how many pips in profit the breakeven should start.
- Breakeven LockProfit (pip) - How many pips will be the distance between SL and the opening price.
- Trailing Stop(pip) - after how many pips in profit the trailing should start.
- Trailing Step(pip) - How many pips will be the distance between SL and the current price.
- StopLoss In Money($) - This number is in Currency.
- TakeProfit In Money($) - This number is in Currency.
- StartHour - Start Hour In Server Time.
- EndHour - End Hour in Server Time.