As Capital Line

5

A's Capital Line is a complex algorithm helpful for trends.


The EA for this indicator is As Capital EA.  So you can test the indicator preformance. also use optimization funcion on trategy tester for a better preformance.


This line marks the following information:

  • The entrance to the trend.
  • Stop of loss.
  • Supports and resistances.
  • When to take Profit.


Send alerts to your cell phone through metatrader

It works perfect on any instrument (stocks, forex, crypto, commodities, indices, etc). Also in any time frame to adjust to any trading style.

Please see Screenshots for examples and Follow us on instagram.

Image 1

Line settings are diferent for every symbol and Time Frame. You have to adjust the optimal parameters according to the symbol, time frame and your trading style. (10 periods and 4 Factor)(7 periods and 3 Factor) this are common settings.

Show Display, you can turn on/off all the information provided

Alert & Movil Notification, you can on/off PC and movil Notifications.

Display location, to place display somewhere else.

you can also change Display Font, Size and color. 


Image 2

This is all Display elements.

Image 3

An exaple of a sell signal where your risk is and when to close the signal.

Image 4

Alerts on your PC

Image 5

Alerts on your Movile.

Image 6 

This indicator works perfect with any Symbol.

Image 7

An example of As Capital Line working as a Resistance.



Reviews 2
gift1111
20
gift1111 2018.11.20 04:03 
 

I appreciate the Indiactor

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Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
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5 (39)
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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
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Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
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Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
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This is the EA based on the indicator As Capital Line. NO  Hedging   To maximize profit this EA can open 3 trades per signal. using diferent strategies on each.  First one is from signal to next signal. Second one is using a trailing stop Third is with a fixed take profit. You can enable or disable the trade you want or even enable just one direction.  You can manually close any trade without afecting the EA. Settings  Activate Buy 1    //--------To enable long trades for operation 1 Activat
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To maximize profit this EA can open 3 trades per signal using different strategies on each. Trade 1 is from signal to next signal. Also use Trailing stop based on Fibonacci. Trade 2 Set take profit at Fibonacci level. Trade 3 Set take profit at Fibonacci level. Also use Trailing stop based on Fibonacci. Settings Activate Buy 1    //--------To enable long trades for operation 1 Activate Sell 1    //--------To enable short trades for operation 1 Activate Buy 2    //--------To enable long trades
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A's Capital Line is a complex algorithm that detects  100% of the trends . This line marks the following information: The entrance to the trend. Stop of loss. Supports and resistances. When to take Profit. Send alerts to your cell phone through metatrader It works perfect on any instrument (stocks, forex, crypto, commodities, indices, etc). Also in any time frame to adjust to any trading style. Please see Screenshots for examples and Follow us on  instagram. Image 1 Line settings  are diferent
As Capital EA MT5
Andres Sigala
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This is the EA based on the indicator  As Capital Line. NO  Hedging   To maximize profit this EA can open 3 trades per signal. using diferent strategies on each.  First one is from signal to next signal. Second one is using a trailing stop Third is with a fixed take profit. You can enable or disable the trade you want or even enable just one direction.  You can  manually close  any trade without afecting the EA. Settings  Activate Buy 1    //--------To enable long trades for operation 1 Act
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Ovied
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Ovied 2019.07.22 14:29 
 

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gift1111
20
gift1111 2018.11.20 04:03 
 

I appreciate the Indiactor

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