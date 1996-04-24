Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement For 5

Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement PRO

Fibonacci retracing and extended line tools for the MT5 platform, ideal for traders who use the  Golden Section trading
The main function:

1. You can draw multiple sets of Fibonacci retracements directly, and the relationship between important return points is clear at a glance.

2. Can draw Fibonacci extensions

3. The Fibonacci foldback and extension of the line can be moved left and right for easy observation and numerical display.

4. The chart shows very refreshing

5. The cycle can be switched by the number keys

Function key:

1. Press [Draw Back, draw on demand, fold up to 8 groups

2. Press ] to draw extension

3. Press \ to delete all extensions and folds under the current cycle

4. Move, delete foldbacks and expand

(1) Click on the F5 line of the first set of foldbacks.

Click once (turns yellow) and press Delete on the keyboard to delete the focus of the focus.

Click 2 times (restore color) to move back to the appropriate position

(2) Click on the line of COP

Click once (turns yellow), press DELETE on the keyboard to turn the group back

Click 2 times (restore color) to move to the appropriate location

5. Modify the foldback and extension:

(1) Select the focus F or the rebound point number (F or the rebound point font becomes larger and turns yellow) and move the mouse.

(2) Select one of the three ABC points (the font becomes larger and turns yellow) and move the mouse.

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VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
SMC Fibo Levels Pack
Jing Bo Wu
Indicators
This indicator automatically detects internal & swing market structure, Fibonacci Retracement and Fibo Levels. Features Full internal & swing market structure labeling in real-time Fibonacci Retracement Fibonacci Levels After purchasing the indicator, the full source code is provided, and via indicator buffers it can be easily integrated into your Expert Advisors (EAs) for automated trading strategies.
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Antonio-alin Teculescu
5 (1)
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Chronos Fractal Engine is an innovative price projection indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to transform your technical analysis by intelligently identifying and projecting historical price patterns. Built upon an advanced correlation algorithm and the fractal principles of the market, this powerful tool visualizes potential future price movements, giving you a unique edge in your trading decisions. What is Chronos Fractal Engine? At its core, the Chronos Fractal Engine employs a sophisticat
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