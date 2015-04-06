HolyGrail Forex Scalper MT4

Arguably THE MOST PROFITABLE SYSTEM..... WITH EXTREMELY ::::::::::TIGHT STOPLOSS:::::::

Introduction PRICE of only 199/- (limited period)


- Extremely TIGHT STOP LOSS on EVERY TRADE (only 20 pips STOP LOSS)

- EXTREMELY HIGH WIN RATIO STILL :::::::::: 90% :::::::::::::

- SUPER HIGH PROFITS ::::::::::: BACK TEST SHOWS 1000 ==> 3.2 million in 13 years

- QUICK SCALPING... TIGHT SCALPING...


IS THE HOLY GRAIL of All Systems as it has EVERYTHING

- 90% WIN RATE

- Super high return $ 1000 ====>>> $ 3.2 million in 13 years (BACKTEST EURUSD, EURJPY and GBPUSD)

- QUICK TRADES... lasting less than an hour

- NO RUNNING DRAWDOWN... either the trade makes profit or hits tight stop loss within minutes or hour..


IMPORTANT ==== IMPORTANT ==== IMPORTANT ==== IMPORTANT ==== IMPORTANT ==== IMPORTANT ==== IMPORTANT ==== 

::::::::::::::  PLEASE USE STANDARD ACCOUNTS.. ACCOUNTS WITH COMMISSIONS (Raw/ECN) are not suitable :::::::::::::::::::

If you plan on using ICMARKETS (broker I use), you can ask partners@icmarkets.com to link your account to partner ID  71312 to receive discount on spreads.. or follow this link to register with ICMarkets https://icmarkets.com/?camp=71312 if you are registering as a new user.

IDEAL SETTINGS:

PAIRS TO TRADE: It is a scalping strategy so pair needs 2 things... 1) Tight Spread 2) Ability to set SL close to the price (within 1 pip (10 points)... SUGGESTED USDJPY, EURUSD and GBPUSD

1. RISK PERCENT (Risk taken on every trade as % of capital): RECOMMENDED SETTING: 3% (Don't get too greedy... backtest for higher settings to see if you are comfortable... THERE IS NO RUNNING DRAWDOWN... but 5-6 TRADES IN LOSS over short span = 16-20%... which CAN HAPPEN.... so RECOMMENDED NOT TO USE MORE THAN 5.0

2. TIMEFRAME: RECOMMENDED M30 or M15... but can be used on M5 / M10.. BACKTEST using faster time frames before applying... M30/M15 has been tested throughly and work brilliantly... WHY REINVENT THE WHEEL!!!

3. Start and End Hours: Recommend to Trade London and NY session and to stop trading 2 hours before close of day. Have added feature to define start and end of session (to give flexibility to trade only certain part of the day OR to avoid big spreads at close or start of day OR to avoid low liquidity Asian session) etc...

Please input correctly!! I have built validations to avoid incorrect entry... but One can never underestimate the chances of INCORRECT SELECTIONS... so please do carefully input.

ENJOY and MAKE MONEY... and do drop a comment if you like seeing money come in :)


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Pol Lazaro Porta
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GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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