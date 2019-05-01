Hendrix Turbo Grid

Do you want to regain control over your trading risk?

This is a ready to use GRID system reduced to the essential that can be adapted to your risk attitude. (Hedging and FIFO compliant for US traders)

Download the new improved set files in the comment section!!


Too Expensive for you??? Send me a private message, I have an offer for Trading Circle Program where you can get many EAs and tools with one time fixed fee. 

In a hurry to test it ? You MUST at least read the manual. Click here to download it!!


I am glad you have choose this great EA as your trading tool to profit from the Forex Market. Hendrix Turbo Grid is the result of many years of real traders' feedback and suggestions and this is the first time that something like that is offering to retail traders.

This product belongs to Hendrix Family but it is faster(works on M5) and improved version over the classical Hendrix V3 ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/31814 ).

PDF Manual of the EA --> https://c.mql5.com/31/329/Hendrix_Turbo_Grid_-_User_Manual_v1.0.zip


Are you a New Customer ?  You can receive a fully functional 15 Days Trial Hendrix Turbo Grid, send me a pm message.


Are you a trader from USA? Set the Allow Hedging to False, if you get any difficulties send me a message.


Trading Condition suggested for Beginners:

Traded instruments: 1-Pair EURUSD

Time Frame: M5

Market: Ranging

Balance: 2000$+

Minimum Leverage: 1:100

Recommended Broker and Account: RoboForex ProStandard (no esma leverage cap for european residents)


Innovative Features:

Advanced Range Shifting Algorithm

Trend/Noise Ratio Filter

Dynamic Exit based on statistical potential Movement

Intelligent Lot Weight

Target Management


Before you start to use the EA you MUST take a look at the manual to understand how it works. Click here to download the PDF Manual.

If you are an experienced trader, you can push the EA even further and adapt it to be even more profitable for you. Take a look to the "Optimization Section" in the manual.


Since this is a GRID system a special attention must be put on account size, so keep reading...

Most of my profitable customers have account size between 10000$ and 20000$. This is, of course, a good start for a GRID system. But all depends on how much you want to make per month, keep things realistic and avoid to trespassing into pure gambling is the key for the success. Due to nature of grid systems we need enough capital in the account to cover temporary draw downs.

This is very important to keep in mind and I would personally suggest to run this EA with not less than 3000$. If you don't have enough capital or you want to increase even more the safeness of your trading, you can use this special offer ( http://bit.ly/2WnMgk4 ) that I have specifically selected for Grid and Martingale systems. The broker will give you 50% more capital over your deposit, and that money can be used during draw downs and bad situations. This is what you actually want when you run a GRID system. The price for this service will be a slightly less withdraw-able profit at the beginning, but you can choose to end the offer at any time. I really suggest you to take that offer even with big account balance, because you really should focus on safety first then on your profit. If you keep running the EA for a long time the profit will come.


If you have any question feel free to ask sending me a private message!


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Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Experts
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
Smart Boss Profi
Valerii Stetsenko
Experts
Минимальный депозит 500 евро. Под каждую валютную пару нужны отдельные настройки робота. Форекс является очень опасным делом. И никто не застрахован от потерь. Но нужно максимально стараться минимизировать риски потери денег. Тайм фрейм 15 минут. Робот торгует круглосуточно. В сутки может быть до нескольких десятков сделок. Поэтому ваш терминал тоже должен работать круглосуточно. Счет для торговли должен быть со спредом около нуля. Проверьте какие счета предлагает ваш брокер и выберите с минима
AccountUP Algo
Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
Experts
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
Fortune
Andriy Sydoruk
3 (2)
Experts
Advisor (Fortune): Your Reliable Tool for High-Frequency Forex Trading The Fortune advisor is designed to be used on any timeframe, any currency pair, and on any broker's server. Its unique trading system makes it a versatile tool for traders. For optimal performance, it is recommended to trade liquid forex pairs, maintain a low spread, and use a VPS. You can start with a $100 deposit and a lot size of 0.01. Key Features and Benefits High-Frequency Trading : Utilizes two trading options: with v
EA ENTERPRISE LT
Charles Harper
Experts
[ EA] ENTERPRISE LT is a MetaTrader (MT4) Expert Advisor designed for use with most currency pairs and Gold. It implements complete, fully functional trading strategy. It is NOT based on any indicators or Price Action. It is very easy to set up and supervise. The strategy is timeframe-independent. [EA] ENTERPRISE LT has a set of unique features: It can be individually adjusted, according to your strategy. It has complete money management and risk management. Advanced functions to respond to diff
Stufic
Tomas Hruby
5 (1)
Experts
Stufic is a result of the long way of development. It was created for use in the management of capital of trading groups. The main idea is to preserve capital through unexpected fluctuations of the markets. It is one of the system that can perform on 90% of currency pairs. It's a participant on World Cup Trading Championship 2016 with real 10K USD. Stufic was also between top five traders in real money contest organized by Fidelis Capital (November 2015, Gain +48%). Why should you have to choos
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Hendrix
Aleksandar Petrinic
Experts
New Version updated(1.5) with a special trend filter! Set file for EURUSD H1 ---> https://c.mql5.com/31/291/hendrix_ea_eurusd_h1_set_files.zip Please Read it before start! I made an article on how to easy optimize it for your broker, pair and timeframe! Instructions here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/723159 Is this EA too slow for you? Take a look at the more aggressive and faster version Hendrix Turbo Grid ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38097 ) WARNING: using Hendrix EA
CSV Trader
Aleksandar Petrinic
Utilities
CSV Trader reads CSV files and executes the orders written in. When you need to send orders to mt4 using different platforms or softwares you can easily set them to write their orders to CSV file and then use this EA to execute them in MT4. Many time I read in Freelance section that people needed a CSV trade executor and now I coded a generic one that can fits all your need. Pay attention: if you are in live/demo you should put your CSV files in " MQL4\Files\CSV_Orders\ " , when you backtest it
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