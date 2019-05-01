Do you want to regain control over your trading risk?



This is a ready to use GRID system reduced to the essential that can be adapted to your risk attitude. (Hedging and FIFO compliant for US traders)

Download the new improved set files in the comment section!!





Too Expensive for you??? Send me a private message, I have an offer for Trading Circle Program where you can get many EAs and tools with one time fixed fee.



In a hurry to test it ? You MUST at least read the manual. Click here to download it!!





I am glad you have choose this great EA as your trading tool to profit from the Forex Market. Hendrix Turbo Grid is the result of many years of real traders' feedback and suggestions and this is the first time that something like that is offering to retail traders.

This product belongs to Hendrix Family but it is faster(works on M5) and improved version over the classical Hendrix V3 ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/31814 ).

PDF Manual of the EA --> https://c.mql5.com/31/329/Hendrix_Turbo_Grid_-_User_Manual_v1.0.zip







Are you a New Customer ? You can receive a fully functional 15 Days Trial Hendrix Turbo Grid, send me a pm message .



Are you a trader from USA ? Set the Allow Hedging to False, if you get any difficulties send me a message.







Trading Condition suggested for Beginners:

Traded instruments: 1-Pair EURUSD Time Frame: M5 Market: Ranging Balance: 2000$+ Minimum Leverage: 1:100 Recommended Broker and Account: RoboForex ProStandard (no esma leverage cap for european residents)







Innovative Features:

Advanced Range Shifting Algorithm Trend/Noise Ratio Filter Dynamic Exit based on statistical potential Movement Intelligent Lot Weight

Target Management





Before you start to use the EA you MUST take a look at the manual to understand how it works. Click here to download the PDF Manual.

If you are an experienced trader, you can push the EA even further and adapt it to be even more profitable for you. Take a look to the "Optimization Section" in the manual.







Since this is a GRID system a special attention must be put on account size, so keep reading...





Most of my profitable customers have account size between 10000$ and 20000$. This is, of course, a good start for a GRID system. But all depends on how much you want to make per month, keep things realistic and avoid to trespassing into pure gambling is the key for the success. Due to nature of grid systems we need enough capital in the account to cover temporary draw downs.

This is very important to keep in mind and I would personally suggest to run this EA with not less than 3000$. If you don't have enough capital or you want to increase even more the safeness of your trading, you can use this special offer ( http://bit.ly/2WnMgk4 ) that I have specifically selected for Grid and Martingale systems. The broker will give you 50% more capital over your deposit, and that money can be used during draw downs and bad situations. This is what you actually want when you run a GRID system. The price for this service will be a slightly less withdraw-able profit at the beginning, but you can choose to end the offer at any time. I really suggest you to take that offer even with big account balance, because you really should focus on safety first then on your profit. If you keep running the EA for a long time the profit will come.





If you have any question feel free to ask sending me a private message!







