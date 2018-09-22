New Version updated(1.5) with a special trend filter!





Set file for EURUSD H1 ---> https://c.mql5.com/31/291/hendrix_ea_eurusd_h1_set_files.zip







Please Read it before start! I made an article on how to easy optimize it for your broker, pair and timeframe!









Is this EA too slow for you? Take a look at the more aggressive and faster version Hendrix Turbo Grid (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38097)







WARNING: using Hendrix EA involves risk. You should not use it, if you are not aware of the risks associated with it. Do not risk money you cannot afford to lose!

Test it in demo first!



After so many requests for a solid and easy to use EA I developed Hendrix! People keep asking me something that doesn't over fit and can be optimized easily. Hendrix is a new generation EA that adapts itself to the market and uses some advanced techniques to prevent over fitting. It was developed to be easy to use even for the beginners and to provide a solid element for advanced traders' portfolios. All parameters generating entry signals are dynamic and hidden and are the SAME for every instruments. This prove the quality of the algorithm and that helps traders a lot because they don't have to worry about bogus backtests results and over fitting. The set of parameter to be tweaked are very small and they simply change the risk and time needed. You can adjust the risk for a specific pair optimizing very few parameters.





Pros:

- Easy to understand and to use

- It is NOT spread sensitive

- Prevent over fitting of entry signals

- Can be adapted to every traders' risk attitude

- Use advanced technique as volatility expansion



- Can use equity stop loss



- Very quick to optimize in backtest

- Great add on to portfolios



I suggest to use it on H1 on 5-6 different pairs at the same time, keeping the lots low. The minimal deposit is 1000$ but 3000$ is a way better. If you don't have this money you can use a Cents account from this recommended broker https://goo.gl/AZYCBZ



I highly suggest you to optimize the settings for every pair for 1-2 years in backtest. You can safely use Control Point Mode because the EA is NOT spread sensitive and have a good tolerance so the Control Point Mode will be enough and you will save a lot of time. You have to optimize the "Risk Profile" section, once you have set "Risk Profile" to manual.Also if you want to trade some pairs in a specific direction(only buy or only sell) you can do that.









Parameters:





General Settings



Show panel(true/false)= show the informative panel Enable Buy(true/false)= enable buy trades

Enable Sell(true/false)= enable sell trades Max trades(int)= number of maximum trades at the same time Magic number(int)= magic number Comment(string)= comment for the trades





Money Management



Close on equity loss(double)(0-Disabled)= close all trades when the loss of the EA is bigger than specified here





Risk Settings



Lot base(double)= the lot to start with, at the beginning start with 0.01 Lot multi(double) = the multiplier for the next order until the whole sequence reaches the targets Close In Profit after X hours(int)(0-Disabled) = after X hours the sequence will be closed when in profit even if they didn't reach the target Close In Profit after X trades(int)(0-Disabled) = same as above but after X trades Profit Target Currency(double) = profit target for the whole sequence

Increase Profit Target for every order(double)(1-Disabled) = after every order the total target profit is increased to get the advantage of new positions, it is a multiplier





When I coded the internal algorithm of the signal I used the ticks from this broker https://goo.gl/AZYCBZ

If you want to have the very same entry signals as me, I suggest you to open an account there. Also this broker allows Cents account, so you can test the EA investing very little(like 50$)



