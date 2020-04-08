The Control indicator is used in the Forex markets. One of the main definitions for monitoring the currency market is a trend that is why the Control indicator was created in order to display the trend in a visual form. You should use the indicator as an additional one, that is, you need to use this indicator, for example, for the perfect display of price movements!





Control is a trend indicator, a technical analysis tool that helps to determine the exact direction of the trend: either the upward or downward movement of the price of a trading currency pair. Although these indicators are a little late, they are still the most reliable signal that a trader can safely rely on. Determining the market trend is an important task for traders. The indicator accompanies long trends, it can be used without restrictions on instruments or timeframes. Using this indicator, you can try to predict future values. But the main application of the indicator is to generate buy and sell signals. Using the algorithm of this forex indicator, you can quickly understand what kind of trend is currently developing in the market.