Swiss HolyGrail

3

Swiss Holy Grail Indicator

Motivation and functioning

The HolyGrail indicator serves to optimize an entry.

At that very moment I caught myself, that I went short in an uptrend, so I got into a trade in an anti-cyclical way. Or I have entered into a much too mature trend. This indicator should prevent such errors: One should always be aware of whether it is pro- or anticyclic entry, and one must always know about the maturity of the trend. Don't enter an old trend. Linda Raschke advises to buy the first pullback on the EMA20 (the ADX should be> 30).

The indicator fills the gap between EMA20 and 20. If a green snake shows up, the first pullback into the queue should be used as an entry point. EMA20 is the bottom line of the snake. In the short case exactly the opposite. There, the first rebound is traded on the red snake.

Entrances in combination with the Stochastic Indicator are the best way to succeed (Fig. 1).

The indicator starts at midnight, only the current day is displayed. When the market is closed useBarsSinceMidnigt must be set to false.


Time Units

The indicator works at all timeframes. If it is used for the purpose of entry optimization then use rather short time units (M1 - M5)

Inputs


fast ema period => fast period (10)

slow ema period => slow Period (20)

useBarsSinceMidnight => Start at midnight

inpBarsBack => If use BarsSinceMidnight is false, specify desired columns to include into the calculation and display


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Normal Parabolic SAR with label of long or short state. Tells also "Parabolic long" and "short". Can be used in multitimeframe layouts together with Swiss HolyGrail indicator or in different timeframes. So, if all the indicators show "long" or "short" you can be sure that the risk of a wrong direction is small. The standard values for Parabolic SAR are 0.02 for step and 0.2 for maximum. You may experiment with changing the maximum to get smother curves.  Note that changes in parabolic SAR are la
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Shows min and max of last M5 Candle. Can be used to trade breakouts of last M5 candle.  The M5 Candle Breakout Strategy avoids to stay too long in a sindways phase. See documentation on  @swisstrader3713, where you can follow my live trading. The only parameters are the color of the lines defining the M5 stretch. Best use the indicator in M1 timeframe. The M5 Breakout Strategy has helped me to reduce overtrading.
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Idea I programmed this tool out of the necessity to be constantly informed about what is going on. Before I sometimes forgot to set a stopp loss, this is impossible with this tool. Further this tool allows you to make distributed entries, eg. with a first feeler with 0.1 contracts and when the direction is the right one you just put more contacts into the game. Money- and risk management is built in. If you use more then the predetermined number of contracts there is a warning. You are constantl
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Swiss InsideOutsideBar Imortance of Inside- and Outside Bars Inside bars are completely engulfed by its previous bar. The pattern is also known as "harami" (pregnant). Outsidebars engulf the previous bar. Inside bars might mark situations before an outbreak. They are a condensed form of a symmetrical triangle. Symmetrical triangles represent a battle between bulls and bears. There can be an outbreak to either side, mostly the outbreak is in direction of the main trend. The combination of inside
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Terence Gronowski
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RSI talking, use all your senses while trading! The idea When trading your eyes might be very stressed. Therefore I programmed the RSItalking. Trade what you see and what you hear ! Function This indicator says "rsioverbought" when rsi is over a threshold value (default 75%) and "rsioversold" if it is under a lower threshold (default 25%). When you keep a long position be adviced to realize profit when the indicator tells you "rsioverbought" and vice versa. You will find an explanation of the
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brighton manyumwa
49
brighton manyumwa 2023.09.08 14:05 
 

The talking part isnt working properly moreso there's a female voice that keeps talking i dont even know what its is saying. its not far from a 5star

maze1202
24
maze1202 2021.06.21 14:55 
 

Neu Installiert funktioniert gut!

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