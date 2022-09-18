Swiss ParabolicWarn

Normal Parabolic SAR with label of long or short state. Tells also "Parabolic long" and "short". Can be used in multitimeframe layouts together with Swiss HolyGrail indicator or in different timeframes. So, if all the indicators show "long" or "short" you can be sure that the risk of a wrong direction is small.

The standard values for Parabolic SAR are 0.02 for step and 0.2 for maximum. You may experiment with changing the maximum to get smother curves.

Note that changes in parabolic SAR are late. For example crosses of di+ and di- of the ADX Indicator is faster. But the lateness adds some security.



