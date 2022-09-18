Swiss ParabolicWarn

Normal Parabolic SAR with label of long or short state. Tells also "Parabolic long" and "short". Can be used in multitimeframe layouts together with Swiss HolyGrail indicator or in different timeframes. So, if all the indicators show "long" or "short" you can be sure that the risk of a wrong direction is small.

The standard values for Parabolic SAR are 0.02 for step and 0.2 for maximum. You may experiment with changing the maximum to get smother curves. 

Note that changes in parabolic SAR are late. For example crosses of di+ and di- of the ADX Indicator is faster. But the lateness adds some security.


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FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.88 (24)
Indicators
This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
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Swiss VWAPsimple
Terence Gronowski
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Swiss VWAPsimple Motivation Did not find free VWAP that works, the one that I found craseh. So I created a VWAP which calculates values only for the actual day. So computer resouces are not over stressed. What is VWAP, how is it used?  VWAP stands for Volume Weighed Average Price, it calculates the running sum of tick volume and the runnung sum of price times tickvolume. The division of these sums result in a weighed price (Sum P*V/Sum V). The calculation starts normally at midnight. The values
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Swiss ORIndicator
Terence Gronowski
Indicators
Opening Range Indicator   Idea Toby Crabel introduced this way of trading in the ealy ninties in his book "Day Trading with Short Term Price Patterns and Opening Range Breakout". In simple terms this means to trade the brekouts from the limits of the first trading hour with the stop loss at the opposite side. I.e. if the first hourly candle meausres 40 points (Crabel calls this the "stretch") you set the stop loss at breakout level minus 40 points and the take profit at the breakout level plus 4
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M5 Breakout Indicator
Terence Gronowski
3 (1)
Indicators
Shows min and max of last M5 Candle. Can be used to trade breakouts of last M5 candle.  The M5 Candle Breakout Strategy avoids to stay too long in a sindways phase. See documentation on  @swisstrader3713, where you can follow my live trading. The only parameters are the color of the lines defining the M5 stretch. Best use the indicator in M1 timeframe. The M5 Breakout Strategy has helped me to reduce overtrading.
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Swiss CandleTime
Terence Gronowski
5 (2)
Indicators
Swiss CandleTime What ist CandleTime for This indicaor just displays the remaining time for a candle to build. It is best used if you trade with timframes from 3 minutes. I use it in M3 to keep postions. If I have two following red candles i usually liquidate the position. Timeframes M1 to H1 Inputs Arrow displayed => Edit your arrow string Arrow for waiting conditions => Arrow if chart is offline Text Color => color of the text Tell if there is a trend change => tells you, if the two preciding
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Swiss HolyGrail
Terence Gronowski
3 (1)
Indicators
Swiss Holy Grail Indicator Motivation and functioning The HolyGrail indicator serves to optimize an entry. At that very moment I caught myself, that I went short in an uptrend, so I got into a trade in an anti-cyclical way. Or I have entered into a much too mature trend. This indicator should prevent such errors: One should always be aware of whether it is pro- or anticyclic entry, and one must always know about the maturity of the trend. Don't enter an old trend. Linda Raschke advises to buy th
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Swiss InsideOutsideBar
Terence Gronowski
5 (1)
Indicators
Swiss InsideOutsideBar Imortance of Inside- and Outside Bars Inside bars are completely engulfed by its previous bar. The pattern is also known as "harami" (pregnant). Outsidebars engulf the previous bar. Inside bars might mark situations before an outbreak. They are a condensed form of a symmetrical triangle. Symmetrical triangles represent a battle between bulls and bears. There can be an outbreak to either side, mostly the outbreak is in direction of the main trend. The combination of inside
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RSI talking to save your eyes
Terence Gronowski
Indicators
RSI talking, use all your senses while trading! The idea When trading your eyes might be very stressed. Therefore I programmed the RSItalking. Trade what you see and what you hear ! Function This indicator says "rsioverbought" when rsi is over a threshold value (default 75%) and "rsioversold" if it is under a lower threshold (default 25%). When you keep a long position be adviced to realize profit when the indicator tells you "rsioverbought" and vice versa. You will find an explanation of the
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FasterShark
Terence Gronowski
5 (1)
Utilities
Idea I programmed this tool out of the necessity to be constantly informed about what is going on. Before I sometimes forgot to set a stopp loss, this is impossible with this tool. Further this tool allows you to make distributed entries, eg. with a first feeler with 0.1 contracts and when the direction is the right one you just put more contacts into the game. Money- and risk management is built in. If you use more then the predetermined number of contracts there is a warning. You are constantl
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Observadormk
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Observadormk 2025.07.04 00:35 
 

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Gloria Sarpong
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Gloria Sarpong 2024.04.08 20:47 
 

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