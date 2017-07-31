Salva System EA

3

Salva EA is an advanced and fully automated system, which passes backtesting since 2005. The basis of this strategy is the price chart itself, trading is performed based on the price movement range. Dynamic algorithms and filters are used for taking profit or closing trades. Built-in reworked system for filtering market entries and exits:

  • Checking the trading direction using integrated trend indicators.
  • Checking the channel range for the minimum and maximum values.
  • Checking for the price exceeding the range.
  • Exit by time, by extension of the range.

Salva EA works best on the following pairs with the default settings:

GBPCAD, EURCHF, GBPAUD, EURAUD, EURCAD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, CADCHF you can also use: GBPCHF, CHFJPY, AUDCHF, USDCHF, NZDJPY, USDJPY, EURGBP, EURJPY, CADJPY, USDCAD

Working timeframe: M1 or M5

Minimum starting deposit: $100-200

The Salva EA has already been configured to work, simply select a pair and the risk level.

The default settings are designed for brokers with the GMT+2 time zone (ManualTimeOffsetGMT = 2). If your broker has a different time zone, make appropriate changes in the settings. This article describes how to do this - https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/685288.

The EA works best on brokers with fast execution and low spread. VPS is recommended.


Advantages

  • Not martingale, not arbitrage.
  • Ready to go without any particular setup.
  • Always use a stop loss to secure your investments.
  • Easy to use (no complicated settings).
  • Minimum starting deposit: $100-200.


Parameters

  • TypeSet - preset parameters mode. There are 3 modes available. Try everything and choose the most suitable for you.
  • FixedLots - fixed lot size.
  • RiskPercent - lot size (in %) based on equity (5-8% is recommended; for more efficiency, set 10-15%, but remember that drawdowns and loss risks are increased accordingly).
  • TakeProfit - manual TakeProfit. If 0, the take profit is calculated automatically based on conditions and the current volatility.
  • StopLoss - manual StopLoss. If 0, the take profit is calculated automatically based on conditions and the current volatility.
  • VolatilATRFilter – coefficient of the volatility filter, affect the total number of trades.
  • LimitOrders – the number of trades in one direction opened at a time at a distance specified NextOrdersDist. For conservative trading, set LimitOrders = 1.
  • NextOrdersDist – distance in points to open additional orders.
  • ChannelPeriod – the number of bars to calculate the price movement range.
  • ChannelShiftEntry – the number of points for the offset from the range.
  • MinSizeChannel – the minimum range width.
  • ExitAfterMinutes – the number of minutes to start looking for an opportunity to close an order using additional filters, provided that the profit is greater than specified in ExitMinutesProfit.
  • ExitMinutesProfit – the number of points in profit to close an order using additional filters.
  • ExitChannelDist – the number of points the price should go beyond the channel for the algorithm to close an order, provided that the profit is greater than specified in ExitChannelPips.
  • ExitChannelPips - the number of points in profit to close an order if the price exceeds the channel.
  • Start_Hour - trading start hour.
  • Start_Minute – trading start minute.
  • End_Hour – trading end hour.
  • End_Minute – trading end minute.
  • AutoGMTOffset - if true, the robot will attempt to determine the broker's time zone automatically. If the backtesting results are not satisfactory, set this parameter to false, and specify the value manually in ManualTimeOffsetGMT.
  • ManualTimeOffsetGMT - your broker's GMT offset.
  • DST – if true, consider daylight saving time.
  • Trail_Start – if greater than 0, defines the number of points to activate Trailing Stop.
  • Trail_Size – distance to move Trailing Stop.
  • Trail_Step – step of Trailing Stop.
  • MagicNumber - identifier of the EA's orders. Attention! MagicNumber should be different for each pair.
  • OrderComments - comment for the opened orders.
  • MaxSpread - maximum spread, at which orders can be opened.
  • PanelColor - color of the information panel, on the chart.

Account monitoring (use version 1.0)

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/272535

Reviews 2
Dmitrii Kuropatkin
690
Dmitrii Kuropatkin 2018.04.17 17:43 
 

На данный момент результаты торговли очень хороши, Спасибо за отличную работу. https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/400353

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Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Gold Zilla AI MT4
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5 (2)
Experts
Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
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Experts
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Experts
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Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
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Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.67 (70)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Trust EA MT4
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Experts
Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Experts
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
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Experts
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Salva System Free
Pavel Komarovsky
4 (3)
Experts
Salva EA Free is an advanced and fully automated system, which passes backtesting since 2005. The basis of this strategy is the price chart itself, trading is performed based on the price movement range. Dynamic algorithms and filters are used for taking profit or closing trades. Built-in reworked system for filtering market entries and exits: Checking the trading direction using integrated trend indicators. Checking the channel range for the minimum and maximum values. Checking for the price ex
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PW System EA
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PW System EA — fully automatic expert advisor, based on trend indicators. Best works with the default settings on the following pairs: GBPCAD, GBPUSD, EURCHF, AUDCAD, EURCAD, GBPAUD, EURAUD. TimeFrime: M5 or M15. Benefits This is not martingale, not arbitration and etc. Ready for operation without pre-setting. Always use a stop loss to save your investment. Easy to use (does not have complex settings). The minimum deposit to start: $100-$200. Good results when testing 99.9% quality modeling. Yo
Salva EA
Pavel Komarovsky
Experts
Salva EA is an advanced and fully automated system. The basis of this strategy is the price chart itself, the trade is conducted from the price movement range. Benefits This is not martingale, not arbitration Ready for operation without PreSetting Always use a stop loss and take profit to save your investments Easy to use (does not have complex settings) The results of the tester converge with the results on a real account High speed testing (can be optimized for 1 minute OHLC) Salva EA works b
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Tatyana Kulyapina
3979
Tatyana Kulyapina 2018.11.23 19:06 
 

В алгоритме советника надо убрать время выставления сделок при расширенном спреде (00.00 - 01.00), в тесте показывает открытие сделок в это время и закрытие в плюс, а на реальном счёте этих сделок нет, т.к. в советнике есть фильтр спреда. Из-за этого бага нет возможности оптимизировать советник и непонятно будет он нести прибыль или нет.

Dmitrii Kuropatkin
690
Dmitrii Kuropatkin 2018.04.17 17:43 
 

На данный момент результаты торговли очень хороши, Спасибо за отличную работу. https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/400353

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