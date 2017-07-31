Salva System EA

Salva EA is an advanced and fully automated system, which passes backtesting since 2005. The basis of this strategy is the price chart itself, trading is performed based on the price movement range. Dynamic algorithms and filters are used for taking profit or closing trades. Built-in reworked system for filtering market entries and exits:

Checking the trading direction using integrated trend indicators.

Checking the channel range for the minimum and maximum values.

Checking for the price exceeding the range.

Exit by time, by extension of the range.

Salva EA works best on the following pairs with the default settings:

GBPCAD, EURCHF, GBPAUD, EURAUD, EURCAD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, CADCHF you can also use: GBPCHF, CHFJPY, AUDCHF, USDCHF, NZDJPY, USDJPY, EURGBP, EURJPY, CADJPY, USDCAD

Working timeframe: M1 or M5

Minimum starting deposit: $100-200

The Salva EA has already been configured to work, simply select a pair and the risk level.

The default settings are designed for brokers with the GMT+2 time zone (ManualTimeOffsetGMT = 2). If your broker has a different time zone, make appropriate changes in the settings. This article describes how to do this - https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/685288.

The EA works best on brokers with fast execution and low spread. VPS is recommended.





Advantages

Not martingale, not arbitrage.

Ready to go without any particular setup.

Always use a stop loss to secure your investments.

Easy to use (no complicated settings).

Minimum starting deposit: $100-200.





Parameters

TypeSet - preset parameters mode. There are 3 modes available. Try everything and choose the most suitable for you.

- preset parameters mode. There are 3 modes available. Try everything and choose the most suitable for you. FixedLots - fixed lot size.

- fixed lot size. RiskPercent - lot size (in %) based on equity (5-8% is recommended; for more efficiency, set 10-15%, but remember that drawdowns and loss risks are increased accordingly).

- lot size (in %) based on equity (5-8% is recommended; for more efficiency, set 10-15%, but remember that drawdowns and loss risks are increased accordingly). TakeProfit - manual TakeProfit . If 0, the take profit is calculated automatically based on conditions and the current volatility.

- manual . If 0, the take profit is calculated automatically based on conditions and the current volatility. StopLoss - manual StopLoss . If 0, the take profit is calculated automatically based on conditions and the current volatility.

- manual . If 0, the take profit is calculated automatically based on conditions and the current volatility. VolatilATRFilter – coefficient of the volatility filter, affect the total number of trades.

– coefficient of the volatility filter, affect the total number of trades. LimitOrders – the number of trades in one direction opened at a time at a distance specified NextOrdersDist . For conservative trading, set LimitOrders = 1.

– the number of trades in one direction opened at a time at a distance specified . For conservative trading, set = 1. NextOrdersDist – distance in points to open additional orders.

– distance in points to open additional orders. ChannelPeriod – the number of bars to calculate the price movement range.

– the number of bars to calculate the price movement range. ChannelShiftEntry – the number of points for the offset from the range.

– the number of points for the offset from the range. MinSizeChannel – the minimum range width.

– the minimum range width. ExitAfterMinutes – the number of minutes to start looking for an opportunity to close an order using additional filters, provided that the profit is greater than specified in ExitMinutesProfit .

– the number of minutes to start looking for an opportunity to close an order using additional filters, provided that the profit is greater than specified in . ExitMinutesProfit – the number of points in profit to close an order using additional filters.

– the number of points in profit to close an order using additional filters. ExitChannelDist – the number of points the price should go beyond the channel for the algorithm to close an order, provided that the profit is greater than specified in ExitChannelPips .

– the number of points the price should go beyond the channel for the algorithm to close an order, provided that the profit is greater than specified in . ExitChannelPips - the number of points in profit to close an order if the price exceeds the channel.

- the number of points in profit to close an order if the price exceeds the channel. Start_Hour - trading start hour.

- trading start hour. Start_Minute – trading start minute.

– trading start minute. End_Hour – trading end hour.

– trading end hour. End_Minute – trading end minute.

– trading end minute. AutoGMTOffset - if true, the robot will attempt to determine the broker's time zone automatically. If the backtesting results are not satisfactory, set this parameter to false, and specify the value manually in ManualTimeOffsetGMT .

- if true, the robot will attempt to determine the broker's time zone automatically. If the backtesting results are not satisfactory, set this parameter to false, and specify the value manually in . ManualTimeOffsetGMT - your broker's GMT offset.

- your broker's GMT offset. DST – if true, consider daylight saving time.

– if true, consider daylight saving time. Trail_Start – if greater than 0, defines the number of points to activate Trailing Stop.

– if greater than 0, defines the number of points to activate Trailing Stop. Trail_Size – distance to move Trailing Stop.

– distance to move Trailing Stop. Trail_Step – step of Trailing Stop.

– step of Trailing Stop. MagicNumber - identifier of the EA's orders. Attention! MagicNumber should be different for each pair.

- identifier of the EA's orders. Attention! MagicNumber should be different for each pair. OrderComments - comment for the opened orders.

- comment for the opened orders. MaxSpread - maximum spread, at which orders can be opened.

- maximum spread, at which orders can be opened. PanelColor - color of the information panel, on the chart.