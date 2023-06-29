Iberian EA Ultimate GOLD H4


Iberian EA Ultimate - GOLD H4 is a fully automatic professional Forex expert advisor.

This EA trades according to trends (NO scalping, NO martingale)

This EA combines various strategies to verify the possibility of a trend and a series of global validations to give the final approval to the opening of the order

Despite its complexity, detecting trends is not always the greatest difficulty, it is also necessary to know when to close the operation. In this case, the success of the EA is supported by the progressive adjustment of the 'Stop Loss' according to the advance of the price and the adequate definition of the 'Take Profit'.

This robot is an evolution of the Iberian Master series and replaces it in the market.

This EA has been developed according to a 4-hours periodicity (H4). Its use is not recommended for other periods.

It works successfully for:

  • XAUUSD - GOLD

This robot is fully automatic, you just need to configure the following startup parameters:

  • Percentage of balance per transaction (default value=1)
  • Minimum lots per trade (default value=0.01)
  • Maximum lots per trade (default value =5)
  • Lots with decimals - indicate decimals: 0,1,2 (default value=2)
  • Limit spread to trade (default value=50)

By combining several strategies this version might open up to five simultaneous trades with different take-profits..


ATENTION - VERY IMPORTANT

- You must remember before acquiring an EA, that past successs are a future indicator, but not a guarantee.

- Use these robots responsible and do not invest high percentages of your balance.

You should only purchase this EA if you fully understand how the Forex market works and how these robots work.


Developed by Iberian Traders


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For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Gold Grail Expert1
Chun Xiang Chen
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Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
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3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
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Iberian EA Ultimate - FX H4 is a fully automatic professional Forex expert advisor. This EA trades according to trends (NO scalping, NO martingale) This EA combines various strategies to verify the possibility of a trend and a series of global validations to give the final approval to the opening of the order Despite its complexity, detecting trends is not always the greatest difficulty, it is also necessary to know when to close the operation. In this case, the success of the EA is supported b
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