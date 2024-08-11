Gold Super EA

Attention!!!!! The advisor is configured and does not require optimization.


Gold Super EA uses an advanced intelligent breakout system for scalping and analyzing market conditions. 

All open trade orders are assigned individual Stop-Loss levels and are managed by TrailingStop.

information:

1.Pair: XAUUSD/GOLD

2.The advisor must constantly work on the VPS

3.Working timeframe:H1, H4

4.Minimum balance: $300 ($500 recommended)

5.Maximum spread: 30/50 points

Features:

  • No martingale
  • No Grid
  • No averaging
  • No dangerous methods of money management are used
  • Hard stop loss and take profit for each position
  • Not sensitive to broker conditions 
  • Easy to install

Settings:

  • TradeComment - Trade commentary
  • EA Magic Number - Advisor's magic number
  • Maximum spread - Maximum spread for trading
  • Lotsize Calculation method - Lot calculation method
    • Manual Risk
    • Smart Lot
    • Start lot
  • StartLots - Starting lots
  • Max Risk - Maximum risk per trade



The advisor uses the author's algorithm for opening orders:

If you have questions about the advisor or its setup, please write to me in private messages


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Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
Experts
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Gold Grail Expert1
Chun Xiang Chen
Experts
Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Iberian EA Ultimate FX H4
Miquel Cirera Mato
Experts
Iberian EA Ultimate - FX H4 is a fully automatic professional Forex expert advisor. This EA trades according to trends (NO scalping, NO martingale) This EA combines various strategies to verify the possibility of a trend and a series of global validations to give the final approval to the opening of the order Despite its complexity, detecting trends is not always the greatest difficulty, it is also necessary to know when to close the operation. In this case, the success of the EA is supported b
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Gold Scalper PROP
Alla Kutnogorskaya
Experts
No Fake AI. No Sweet Promises. No Deception. Introducing Gold Scalper PROP, a sophisticated gold trading robot on the Meta Trader platform designed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology uses data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and current gold market data, providing insights that can help guide decision making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, Gold Scalper PROP operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
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