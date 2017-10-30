Trend Lines ZFS

The indicator draws channels. The estimated movement of the price within the channel is shown with a dotted line.

The lines of the channel are the support and resistance lines. This allows using them in both rebound and breakout trading. The inclination of the channel allows determining the direction of the current trend, the channel width and angle allow estimating the current volatility.

The channels are based on fractal bars, determined using the author's original method, 4 dimensions from the first smallest to the fourth highest.





Indicator Parameters