Trend Lines ZFS
- Indicators
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Vasiliy SmirnovI write indicators, trading systems MQL4, MQL5.
I trade mainly on the MICEX on medium-term trends.
In forex dream of creating an automated system, immediately bringing a huge profit,
on what and have been working for many years.
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 20
The indicator draws channels. The estimated movement of the price within the channel is shown with a dotted line.
The lines of the channel are the support and resistance lines. This allows using them in both rebound and breakout trading. The inclination of the channel allows determining the direction of the current trend, the channel width and angle allow estimating the current volatility.
The channels are based on fractal bars, determined using the author's original method, 4 dimensions from the first smallest to the fourth highest.
Indicator Parameters
- swPriceMoveLine - toggle the lines of the estimated price movement direction in the channel.
- swTrendLine1 - toggle the trend lines of the 1st dimension.
- Width1 - thickness of the trend lines of the 1st fractal dimension.
- colorDn1 - color of the lower line of the 1st fractal dimension.
- colorUp1 - color of the upper line of the 1st fractal dimension.
- swTrendLine2 - toggle the trend lines of the 2nd dimension.
- Width2 - thickness of the trend lines of the 2nd fractal dimension.
- colorDn2 - color of the lower line of the 2nd fractal dimension.
- colorUp2 - color of the upper line of the 2nd fractal dimension.
- swTrendLine3 - toggle the trend lines of the 3rd dimension.
- Width3 - thickness of the trend lines of the 3rd fractal dimension.
- colorDn3 - color of the lower line of the 3rd fractal dimension.
- colorUp3 - color of the upper line of the 3rd fractal dimension.
- swTrendLine4 - toggle the trend lines of the 4th dimension.
- Width4 - thickness of the trend lines of the 4th fractal dimension.
- colorDn4 - color of the lower line of the 4th fractal dimension.
- colorUp4 - color of the upper line of the 4th fractal dimension.