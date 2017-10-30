Trend Lines ZFS

The indicator draws channels. The estimated movement of the price within the channel is shown with a dotted line.

The lines of the channel are the support and resistance lines. This allows using them in both rebound and breakout trading. The inclination of the channel allows determining the direction of the current trend, the channel width and angle allow estimating the current volatility.

The channels are based on fractal bars, determined using the author's original method, 4 dimensions from the first smallest to the fourth highest.


Indicator Parameters

  • swPriceMoveLine - toggle the lines of the estimated price movement direction in the channel.
  • swTrendLine1 - toggle the trend lines of the 1st dimension.
  • Width1 - thickness of the trend lines of the 1st fractal dimension.
  • colorDn1 - color of the lower line of the 1st fractal dimension.
  • colorUp1 - color of the upper line of the 1st fractal dimension.
  • swTrendLine2 - toggle the trend lines of the 2nd dimension.
  • Width2 - thickness of the trend lines of the 2nd fractal dimension.
  • colorDn2 - color of the lower line of the 2nd fractal dimension.
  • colorUp2 - color of the upper line of the 2nd fractal dimension.
  • swTrendLine3 - toggle the trend lines of the 3rd dimension.
  • Width3 - thickness of the trend lines of the 3rd fractal dimension.
  • colorDn3 - color of the lower line of the 3rd fractal dimension.
  • colorUp3 - color of the upper line of the 3rd fractal dimension.
  • swTrendLine4 - toggle the trend lines of the 4th dimension.
  • Width4 - thickness of the trend lines of the 4th fractal dimension.
  • colorDn4 - color of the lower line of the 4th fractal dimension.
  • colorUp4 - color of the upper line of the 4th fractal dimension.
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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