Regression Fractal Channel Risk ZFS
- Indicators
-
Vasiliy SmirnovI write indicators, trading systems MQL4, MQL5.
I trade mainly on the MICEX on medium-term trends.
In forex dream of creating an automated system, immediately bringing a huge profit,
on what and have been working for many years.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 9 June 2020
- Activations: 20
A regression channel based on roughened fractals.
Parameters:
Period ReCalculate - indicator calculation period
switch Zero (Last) Bar-count the last open bar?
switch Push notifications when changing the position of the rounded price relative to the channel
Line Risk-displaying the risk line
Coeff Risk,% - the maximum percentage in the transaction as a percentage
The channel allows you to evaluate the trend and its strength in the market and correctly place a request for a transaction with the required risk.
It is recommended for trading on charts of higher timeframes, taking into account fundamental analysis.
Possible signals for trading: 1. channel border breakouts
2. rebound from the channel borders
3. by channel trend
Parameters:
Period ReCalculate - indicator calculation period
switch Zero (Last) Bar-count the last open bar?
switch Push notifications when changing the position of the rounded price relative to the channel
Line Risk-displaying the risk line
Coeff Risk,% - the maximum percentage in the transaction as a percentage
The channel allows you to evaluate the trend and its strength in the market and correctly place a request for a transaction with the required risk.
It is recommended for trading on charts of higher timeframes, taking into account fundamental analysis.
Possible signals for trading: 1. channel border breakouts
2. rebound from the channel borders
3. by channel trend