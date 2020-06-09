Regression Fractal Channel Risk ZFS

A regression channel based on roughened fractals.
Parameters:
Period ReCalculate - indicator calculation period
switch Zero (Last) Bar-count the last open bar?
switch Push notifications when changing the position of the rounded price relative to the channel
Line Risk-displaying the risk line
Coeff Risk,% - the maximum percentage in the transaction as a percentage
The channel allows you to evaluate the trend and its strength in the market and correctly place a request for a transaction with the required risk.
It is recommended for trading on charts of higher timeframes, taking into account fundamental analysis.
Possible signals for trading: 1. channel border breakouts
2. rebound from the channel borders
3. by channel trend
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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Trend Lines ZFS
Vasiliy Smirnov
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The indicator draws channels. The estimated movement of the price within the channel is shown with a dotted line. The lines of the channel are the support and resistance lines. This allows using them in both rebound and breakout trading. The inclination of the channel allows determining the direction of the current trend, the channel width and angle allow estimating the current volatility. The channels are based on fractal bars, determined using the author's original method, 4 dimensions from th
Lines Resistance and Support
Vasiliy Smirnov
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The indicator displays the resistance/support levels based on the history data of price action. It requires a depth of history to calculate the levels. The tool has been developed using an original proprietary technique. The resistance and support levels indicate the accumulations of orders. Indicator Parameters Start Data/Time - initial date/time of the history data for calculation of levels Width of Lines Resistance/Support in Points - thickness (density) of lines in points, it is recommended
Lines Target ZFS
Vasiliy Smirnov
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The main function of the indicator is to draw the target lines (support and resistance lines). The lines are plotted according to a special fractal algorithm. The lines are calculated with consideration of the zero bar. A different, more complicated calculation algorithm is used on the zero bar, in contrast to the other bars. This allows reacting to the market situation in real time, but on the other hand, redrawing is possible on the zero bar. If necessary, the zero bar can be omitted from calc
Scanner PinBar ZFS
Vasiliy Smirnov
Indicators
Пинбар — это лишь 1 свечка или бар, представляющая собой цену, что отскочила от максимального или минимального ценового уровня. Свечка открылась, цена пошла в одном направлении и затем резко развернулась за период свечи — так формируется пинбар. Пинбар легко заметить — длинная тень (хвост), маленькое тело. Запомните: не все свечи с длинным хвостом являются пинбарами. Только когда хвост намного больше тела свечи, формируется пинбар. Как правило, рынок при этом закрывается там, где открылся или по
HowTradeFractalZFS
Vasiliy Smirnov
Indicators
A graphical indicator for analyzing the result of trading, arrow indicators, the work of the adviser, the development of a trading strategy. One main parameter is the minimum percentage of profit. The indicator shows all trends on any chart, taking into account the closed bar and fractal, calculates the maximum percentage of profit in each trend. Additionally calculates the average profit percentage of the instrument. A larger percentage among the instruments indicates the historical attract
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