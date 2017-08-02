Lines Resistance and Support
- Indicators
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Vasiliy SmirnovI write indicators, trading systems MQL4, MQL5.
I trade mainly on the MICEX on medium-term trends.
In forex dream of creating an automated system, immediately bringing a huge profit,
on what and have been working for many years.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 2 August 2017
- Activations: 20
The indicator displays the resistance/support levels based on the history data of price action. It requires a depth of history to calculate the levels.
The tool has been developed using an original proprietary technique.
The resistance and support levels indicate the accumulations of orders.
Indicator Parameters
- Start Data/Time - initial date/time of the history data for calculation of levels
- Width of Lines Resistance/Support in Points - thickness (density) of lines in points, it is recommended to set a value commensurate to the spread
- Coefficient of number of lines, 0.5-2.0 - coefficient of the number of lines. Set a lower value if there are too many lines. Increase it, if there are too few lines.
- Color Resistance Line - color of resistance lines
- Color Support Line - color of support lines