HowTradeFractalZFS

A graphical indicator for analyzing the result of trading, arrow indicators, the work of the adviser, the development of a trading strategy.





One main parameter is the minimum percentage of profit.





The indicator shows all trends on any chart, taking into account the closed bar and fractal, calculates the maximum percentage of profit in each trend.





Additionally calculates the average profit percentage of the instrument. A larger percentage among the instruments indicates the historical attractiveness of this instrument for speculation.





To speed up the indicator, use a smaller calculation interval.