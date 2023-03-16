HowTradeFractalZFS

A graphical indicator for analyzing the result of trading, arrow indicators, the work of the adviser, the development of a trading strategy.

One main parameter is the minimum percentage of profit.

The indicator shows all trends on any chart, taking into account the closed bar and fractal, calculates the maximum percentage of profit in each trend.

Additionally calculates the average profit percentage of the instrument. A larger percentage among the instruments indicates the historical attractiveness of this instrument for speculation.

To speed up the indicator, use a smaller calculation interval.
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Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
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Trend Lines ZFS
Vasiliy Smirnov
Indicators
The indicator draws channels. The estimated movement of the price within the channel is shown with a dotted line. The lines of the channel are the support and resistance lines. This allows using them in both rebound and breakout trading. The inclination of the channel allows determining the direction of the current trend, the channel width and angle allow estimating the current volatility. The channels are based on fractal bars, determined using the author's original method, 4 dimensions from th
Lines Resistance and Support
Vasiliy Smirnov
Indicators
The indicator displays the resistance/support levels based on the history data of price action. It requires a depth of history to calculate the levels. The tool has been developed using an original proprietary technique. The resistance and support levels indicate the accumulations of orders. Indicator Parameters Start Data/Time - initial date/time of the history data for calculation of levels Width of Lines Resistance/Support in Points - thickness (density) of lines in points, it is recommended
Lines Target ZFS
Vasiliy Smirnov
Indicators
The main function of the indicator is to draw the target lines (support and resistance lines). The lines are plotted according to a special fractal algorithm. The lines are calculated with consideration of the zero bar. A different, more complicated calculation algorithm is used on the zero bar, in contrast to the other bars. This allows reacting to the market situation in real time, but on the other hand, redrawing is possible on the zero bar. If necessary, the zero bar can be omitted from calc
Scanner PinBar ZFS
Vasiliy Smirnov
Indicators
Пинбар — это лишь 1 свечка или бар, представляющая собой цену, что отскочила от максимального или минимального ценового уровня. Свечка открылась, цена пошла в одном направлении и затем резко развернулась за период свечи — так формируется пинбар. Пинбар легко заметить — длинная тень (хвост), маленькое тело. Запомните: не все свечи с длинным хвостом являются пинбарами. Только когда хвост намного больше тела свечи, формируется пинбар. Как правило, рынок при этом закрывается там, где открылся или по
Regression Fractal Channel Risk ZFS
Vasiliy Smirnov
Indicators
A regression channel based on roughened fractals. Parameters: Period ReCalculate - indicator calculation period switch Zero (Last) Bar-count the last open bar? switch Push notifications when changing the position of the rounded price relative to the channel Line Risk-displaying the risk line Coeff Risk,% - the maximum percentage in the transaction as a percentage The channel allows you to evaluate the trend and its strength in the market and correctly place a request for a transaction with the r
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