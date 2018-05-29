Panel InfoSpread

  -  We all want to have the lowest spread and never high, with this utility we can have more information and a clearer idea of when the spread is acceptable or not. The Panel InfoSpread is a utility expert advisor and shows information on different spread options in one or more symbols, can be actual spread, average, minimum, maximum and tick counter. Read and show the symbols that are in the Market Watch window. Also you can put a maximum limit of average spread in every symbol for know when you have a good spread or not. Each symbol has its own tick counter and its button to restart it

Input Parameters:

  -  Coordinates X Upper Left Corner: Put value of the default fixed coordinates X since the upper left corner to show the panel.

  -  Coordinates Y Upper Left Corner: Put value of the default fixed coordinates Y since the upper left corner to show the panel.

  -  Refresh Spreads: Refreshes the spreads information every X set point in seconds (minimum 0.025 sec).

  -  Actual Spread Column: Enabled or Disabled Actual Spread Column.

  -  Average Spread Column: Enabled or Disabled Average Spread Column.

  -  Maximum Spread Column: Enabled or Disabled Maximum Spread Column.

  -  Minimum Spread Column: Enabled or Disabled Minimum Spread Column.

  -  Tick Counter Column: Enabled or Disabled Tick counter column. Count each tick when change value of spread and refresh spread.

  -  Maximum Average Spread Column: Enabled / Disabled set point value of the maximum limit of the average spread Column.

  -  State Maximum Average Spread Column: Enabled / Disabled State of the maximum limit of the average spread Column.

  -  Global Button to Reset All: Enabled or Disabled Button to restart the entire panel.

  -  Global Maximum Average Spread: Maximum allowed global value of the average spread in pips and pipettes.

  -  Pairs List: Select type pairs list, from Market Watch or Entry Manual.

  -  Custom Pairs List with comma separations (,): Write the pairs you want separated by a comma and with the text exactly the same as in the Market Watch window to create the list (If the parameter Pairs List is selected Entry Manual List).

  -  Choose the Panel Skin: Select colors style of the panel.

  -  Panel Colors: The colors of the visual aspect of the panel.

Recommendations:

  -  Only use symbols of currency pairs.

  -  You must open a new chart with any symbol to use the Panel Infospread.

  -  The currency symbols that you want to use in the Panel InfoSpread should be those that are selected in the Market Watch (If the parameter Pairs List is selected Market Watch List).

  -  Do not change the time frame, because the default time frame will be monthly for a better update on the chart.

  -  The recommended seconds to refresh the spread values are 0.3 or less in the Refresh Spreads input (Minimum 0.025 seconds) How much lower the value better precision, but it will depend on your broker, internet, connection, and especially of your computer.

  -  If we manually enter the list of pairs we want, these should also be in the Market Watch (If the parameter Pairs List is selected Entry Manual List).

  -  If we want to modify the parameters of the inputs quickly, we must select the chart with the Panel InfoSpread, and press the “F7” key.

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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
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Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
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Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [Settings descrition
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Description:   -   Chart Time + Indicator is very simple and easy, but it can be very important to control the time before opening any manual trade. This indicator shows the time in a panel between 3 different options. Can be possible to move the panel with mouse or with fixed coordinates on the chart. Input Parameters:   -   Local Time : Enable Local Time if you want to show it (Personal Computer Time).   -   Server Time : Enable Server Time if you want to show it (Broker Time).   -   GMT Time
Chart Analysis Tool MT5
Isaac Montesinos Valdes
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-   Go up one more level with the most important Tools to Analyze the Market, such as drawing Horizontal and Dynamic Lines, Zones, Ratios, Trap Level Strategy, Impulse Projection, Bar Information with precision, automatic drawing of the most important Opening Levels (Open Day , Open Week, Open Month, Open Year), floating boxes on the chart where we can see the Countdown of each bar, the Spread and ATR indicator, an independent Panel with buttons for all options and shows the symbol, Time Frames,
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Trader mql5
1325
Trader mql5 2018.08.27 12:05 
 

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