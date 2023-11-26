BidAskLine MT5

5

Description:

  -  BidAskLine Indicator is very simple and easy, but each utility can be important in the probability that we will win in our trade. This utility Indicator shows lines and prices of the Bid, Ask and Spread.

Input Parameters:

  -  Visual Aspect Options: Select between 2 options with Box or Simple Style.

  -  Parameters Bid Price: Select between show or hide line or box objects, change color, style or width line.

  -  Parameters Ask Price: Select between show or hide line or box objects, change color, style or width line.

  -  Parameters Spread: Select between show or hide box object, change colors, Maximum spread and font size (the font size only with Simple Style option selected).

Recommendations:

  -  Use only one BidAskLine Indicator for each Chart.


Reviews 2
Bằng Phan
28
Bằng Phan 2025.12.31 02:16 
 

hi Pro, I would like to thank you for your indicator. i like it so much, it helps in clear and static chart. but recently, i reinstalled my mt5 and problem happened. the arrow symbol not show as it is, but it turned to a vertical rectangle, which looks like a small candle. would you please fix that arrow or just delete it. I fully appreciate. my gmail: bangphanphi@gmail.com

StarCastle2021
34
StarCastle2021 2024.11.02 18:32 
 

Really nice! Thanks !

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Bằng Phan
28
Bằng Phan 2025.12.31 02:16 
 

hi Pro, I would like to thank you for your indicator. i like it so much, it helps in clear and static chart. but recently, i reinstalled my mt5 and problem happened. the arrow symbol not show as it is, but it turned to a vertical rectangle, which looks like a small candle. would you please fix that arrow or just delete it. I fully appreciate. my gmail: bangphanphi@gmail.com

Isaac Montesinos Valdes
2748
Reply from developer Isaac Montesinos Valdes 2026.01.01 09:14
Hello Bang, thank you for your kind words. If possible, could you send me a picture of the arrow when you have a moment?
StarCastle2021
34
StarCastle2021 2024.11.02 18:32 
 

Really nice! Thanks !

Isaac Montesinos Valdes
2748
Reply from developer Isaac Montesinos Valdes 2024.11.05 10:22
Thanks!
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