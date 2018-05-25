Monalisa Bollinger Bands

"MONALISA (acronym of MONitor And LISt All) Bollinger Bands" is an indicator based on the Bollinger Bands indicator on all timeframes of any Currency Cross Pair.

The indicator shows all Timeframes (from M1 to MN1) and colors in GREEN or RED that Timeframe that results in BUY or SELL based on the Bollinger Bands indicator.

In addition, this indicator measures the "POWER" of the Trend that is highlighted on the middle line of the Bollinger Bands (SMA line) and in the table of Timeframes with a number (1, 2, 3,...).

The higher the number, the stronger the Trend.

This is useful for detecting when the trend is becoming strong (so it may be suitable to open an order) and when it is becoming weak (so it may be suitable to close an order).

This indicator is useful because it allows you to have a complete view of all Timeframes at the same time.


Features

Easy flexible settings:

  • Detection of the Bollinger Bands trend for all timeframes
  • No setting levels. The indicator uses the Bollinger Bands standard parameters:
  • Bands Period = 20
  • Bands Shift = 0
  • Bands Deviations = 2.0
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
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Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
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Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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