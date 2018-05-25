Monalisa Stochastic

"MONALISA (acronym of MONitor And LISt All) Stochastic" is an indicator based on the Stochastic Oscillator on all timeframes of any Currency Cross Pair.

The indicator shows all Timeframes (from M1 to MN1) and colors in GREEN or RED that Timeframe that results in BUY or SELL based on the Stochastic Oscillator.

This indicator is useful because it allows you to have a complete view of all Timeframes at the same time.


Features

Easy flexible settings:

  • Detection of the Stochastic signal for all timeframes
  • Setting levels of Stochastic

The standard settings of the Stochastic parameters are:

  • KPeriod=5
  • DPeriod=3
  • Slowing=3

However you can set the Stochastic parameters as you want.


Stochastic Parameters Setting

  • Stochastic_KPeriod - period for calculating Stochastic %K line.
  • Stochastic_DPeriod - period of averaging for calculating the %D line.
  • Stochastic_Slowing - value of slowing.
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