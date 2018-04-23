Multi TimeFrames Stochastic Signals

This indicator is based on the Stochastic on one or more timeframes and on any Currency Cross Pair.

The indicator generates an alert message when it detects a buy or sell signal. It also draws a vertical bar on the price chart: green for buy or red for sell, yellow if flat.

Alert messages and Vertical bars for BUY or SELL, are generated when the Stochastic is consistent for all chosen timeframes else a FLAT signal is generated.


Features

Easy flexible settings:

  • Detection of the Stochastic signal for one or more timeframes
  • Setting levels of Stochastic

Good results are obtained with default parameters.

For example: you attach the indicator to a chart with H1, set the Active_Stochastic_for_H1 to "true" and the Active_Stochastic_for_H4 to "true" (standard setting).

The standard settings of the Stochastic parameters are:

  • KPeriod=5
  • DPeriod=3
  • Slowing=3

However you can set the “Active_Stochastic “ parameters as you want (example: only H1, or M5 and H1, etc.). And so also for the Stochastic parameters.


Parameters

Stochastic Monitoring Timeframe Activation

  • Active_Stochastic_for_M1 - true/false.
  • Active_Stochastic_for_M5 - true/false.
  • Active_Stochastic_for_M15 - true/false.
  • Active_Stochastic_for_M30 - true/false.
  • Active_Stochastic_for_H1 - true/false.
  • Active_Stochastic_for_H4 - true/false.
  • Active_Stochastic_for_D1 - true/false.
  • Active_Stochastic_for_W1 - true/false.
  • Active_Stochastic_for_MN1 - true/false.

Stochastic Parameters Setting

  • Stochastic_KPeriod - period for calculating Stochastic %K line.
  • Stochastic_DPeriod - period of averaging for calculating the %D line.
  • Stochastic_Slowing - value of slowing.


Note

In the Screenshots of examples, the Stochastic oscillator that appears in separate windows is not the work of "MTF_Stochastic_Signals".

You can see it if you use the standard MT4 oscillator or other free program (example #MTF Stochastic 2.0).

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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5 (31)
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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
AW Trend Predictor
AW Trading Software Limited
4.62 (34)
Indicators
The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
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The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
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