Channel Trading Tool Pro

5

The EA automatically opens the orders when price crossing/touching lines, which were drawn by the user.

Two scenarios are possible.

  1. When you expect the price to stay in the channel.
  2. When you expect that the price will not remain in the channel after the break off it.

If you want use first scenario - you must set in settings Trade mode = “False_Breaking_Channel”.

If you want use second scenario - you must set in settings Trade mode = “Breaking_Channel”.

When you run EA, you must draw two trend lines at chart (it is also working in tester with visualization).

After this, EA find these lines – and you will see message on screen with lines prices of up and down lines. Also lines will change colors.


EA parameters

TRADE SETTINGS Block

  1. Trade mode. The basic setting allows you to select the operating mode.
  2. Close order by opposite signal. Allows you to set the mode, when a signal occurs, the order will closed from the opposite signal, if it exists in the market.

ORDER SETTINGS Block

Risk management Mode. Have 2 options. “Fixed_Lot” and “Percent_From_Equity”.

  1. If you set Risk management Mode=“Fixed_Lot”, below of this setting, in value “Lot / Percent” you can set fixed value of order lot.
  2. If you set Risk management Mode=“Percent_From_Equity”, below of this setting, in value “Lot / Percent” you can set percent from your account equity, for auto calculating lot.
  3. “Stop Loss (points, 0 - not use)”. Allows setting the order stop loss.
  4. “Take Profit (points, 0 - not use)”. Allows setting the order take profit.

TRAILING SETTINGS Block

  1. “Trailing Start”. Distance, from order open price to current price, after which, possible to move the stop loss from previous place at distance of the next setting, from current price.
  2. “Trailing Step”. After “Trailing Start” distance is reached, SL will be moved at this distance from current price.

Example: we have buy order at market.

  • Order open price = 1.500
  • Stop loss of the order = 1.400
  • “Trailing Start” = 200
  • “Trailing Step” = 100

When price will be at 1.700, SL will be moved to current price (1.700) minus “Trailing Step” (100).

So, SL will move to price 1.600. If price returns to 1.700 – you will have profit instead of loss.

It is easy, try run in strategy tester with visualization.

Reviews 1
Kev Case
307
Kev Case 2022.11.05 17:10 
 

This EA is my top tool for trading now, Simple and easy to use.

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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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WCK Trading Sp. z o.o.
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WCK Trading Scalper Pro The system operates 24 hours a day. The EUR/USD is the above-indicated currency for trading. Broker with low spread and commission, preferably without delay with a good VPS. The proposed broker is ICMarkets https://www.icmarkets.com/en Time range for trade: M15 The default settings are already embedded in the EA with the possibility of modification. The system has the task of maximum capital protection, small drawndown. There is NO MARTINGALE, NO GRID TRADING Contact me
Pip EA
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EA works by famous indicator PipFinite Trend PRO. This EA requires the purchase of the PipFinite Trend PRO indicator. To start the work of the adviser, confirm the setting: "I bought PipFinite Trend PRO indicator" If you want to use the same take profit as in the indicator, set the "Take Profit" settings as 0. If you want the EA to close 50% of the order at take profit 1 level, put "Close part of the order at at TP1" setting as true.
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Kev Case
307
Kev Case 2022.11.05 17:10 
 

This EA is my top tool for trading now, Simple and easy to use.

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