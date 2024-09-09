KeyBoard Trade Shortcut Trading Scalping trading

Keyboard Trading

This MT4 (MetaTrader 4) plugin introduces a highly efficient and intuitive trading experience through keyboard shortcuts, catering specifically to traders seeking swift and precise execution, such as those engaging in scalping strategies. It

empowers traders to dynamically adjust their position sizes, set precise take-profit and stop-loss levels, all while maintaining a streamlined workflow.

Core Features:

Keyboard Shortcuts : Streamline your trading process by utilizing customizable keyboard shortcuts for quick position adjustments, buying, selling, and order management.

: Streamline your trading process by utilizing customizable keyboard shortcuts for quick position adjustments, buying, selling, and order management. Dynamic Lot Sizing : Easily increase or decrease the number of lots for each trade on the fly, allowing for agile market responses.

: Easily increase or decrease the number of lots for each trade on the fly, allowing for agile market responses. Risk Management : Predefine your take-profit and stop-loss levels in pips, ensuring that risk is meticulously managed for every trade.

: Predefine your take-profit and stop-loss levels in pips, ensuring that risk is meticulously managed for every trade. Customization: Personalize your trading experience with adjustable settings for font style, text size, and placement on the chart.

Instructions for Use:

Q : Decreases the lot size for the next trade.

: Decreases the lot size for the next trade. E : Increases the lot size for the next trade.

: Increases the lot size for the next trade. W : Places a buy order.

: Places a buy order. S : Places a sell order.

: Places a sell order. A : Closes all open orders.

: Closes all open orders. D: Changes the increment/decrement step size for lot adjustments.

Parameter Descriptions:

open_lots: Defines the initial lot size to be used for opening positions.

input_lots_step: Specifies the amount by which the lot size can be adjusted each time.

take profit in pips: Sets the desired take-profit level in pips for each trade.

Stop Loss in pips: Defines the stop-loss level in pips to limit potential losses.

Slippage: Allows for the specification of the maximum acceptable slippage in pips when opening positions.

text_font: Customizes the font style used for displaying text on the chart.

introductory display: Enables or disables the display of keyboard shortcut hints for ease of use.

text Size: Adjusts the size of the text displayed on the chart.

X distance for text & Y distance for text: Positions the text on the chart along the X and Y axes respectively.

Text corner: Selects the corner of the chart where the text will be displayed.



