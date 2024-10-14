TD Trading Info MT4

TD Trading Info User Manual

Introduction:

The TD Trading Info is a sophisticated MT4 indicator designed to provide traders with comprehensive insights into their trading performance. It delivers real-time account information, detailed trading statistics, summarized profit and loss data (daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annually), balance change charts, and customizable trading reminders. The indicator panel features user-friendly functionalities like theme color switching, minimizing/maximizing, dragging, and hiding/showing for an optimized user experience.

Features:

  • Real-Time Account Overview: Displays essential account metrics including balance, equity, used/free margin, margin level, win rate, net position, open positions, commission, and spread.

  • Trading Statistics: Provides up-to-the-minute data on current instrument positions, unrealized P/L, and historical closed P/L (daily, weekly, monthly, and overall). All calculations and updates occur automatically.

  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Offers comprehensive trading summaries across various timeframes (daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annually), encompassing lots traded, order count, P/L, return rate, deposits/withdrawals, and balance.

  • Balance Change Visualization: Presents a clear visual representation of daily account balance fluctuations using a chart format, with profits and losses differentiated by green and red bars, respectively.

  • Scheduled Reminders: Allows users to set personalized reminders based on weekdays and specific time ranges, ensuring they stay informed about crucial events or data releases.

  • Alert System: Enables users to define alert thresholds for account balance, equity, free margin, and percentage equity change. Alerts are triggered when these thresholds are breached, facilitating timely action.

  • Customizable Themes: Offers a selection of color themes to personalize the indicator's appearance.

  • Minimize/Maximize: The indicator panel can be minimized to conserve chart space and maximized when detailed information is required.

  • Draggable Panel: The panel can be repositioned anywhere on the chart by dragging it with the mouse.

  • Detailed View: Clicking the "+" button in the title bar expands a detailed view panel on the right, providing comprehensive trading records and statistics with sorting and pagination capabilities. Click "-" to collapse.

Installation:

  1. Copy the TD Trading Info.ex4 file into the MQL4\Indicators folder of your MT4 installation directory.

  2. In the "Navigator" window, locate the "Indicators" list, right-click to refresh, and then double-click " TD Trading Info " to add it to your chart.

Parameter Settings:

  • Reminders: Configure scrolling tooltip text and time periods using the format "weekday+start time-end time+reminder content;". Separate multiple entries with semicolons. Example: "5+20:25-20:30+Important Data Release;7+00:00-23:59+Weekend Break" (This sets a reminder for Wednesdays between 8:25 PM and 8:30 PM displaying "Important Data Release," and a reminder for Sundays throughout the day displaying "Weekend Break").

  • Themes: Select your preferred color theme for the indicator.

  • Alerts: Set alert levels for balance, equity, free margin, and equity change using the "low value+high value" format. Example: "1000+2000" (Triggers an alert if the balance falls below 1000 or exceeds 2000).

Operating Instructions:

  • Accessing Information: Once loaded, the indicator displays an information panel in the top-left corner of the chart, providing real-time account information and trading statistics.

  • Switching Themes: Double-click the "::" icon (turns pink on hover) in the panel's top-right corner to cycle through available themes.

  • Minimizing/Maximizing: Click the "-" (turns green on hover) button to minimize the panel to its title bar; click "+" to restore.

  • Dragging: Click and hold the title bar to drag the panel to your desired location.

  • Detailed View: Click "+" in the top-right corner to open the detailed view panel, displaying daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual trading records. Data can be sorted by various criteria and supports pagination. Click "×" to close.

  • Switching Timeframes: Within the detailed view, click "Day," "Week," "Month," "Quarter," "Year," or "Total" to change the displayed timeframe.

Troubleshooting:

If the interface malfunctions, buttons become unresponsive, or the indicator is obscured, try rebuilding the panel by switching the instrument or timeframe.

Disclaimer:

This indicator is solely for informational and reminder purposes and does not offer investment advice. Traders are responsible for their own investment decisions and associated risks.


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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Kali FX Trade Manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilities
Kalifx Trade Manager is a smart on-chart trading and risk-management panel for MetaTrader 4. It replaces manual order tickets and spreadsheet risk math with a compact, draggable panel that lets you place, size, and manage trades directly from the chart — including automatic breakeven, trailing stops, and a 3-level partial close (multi-TP) system with draggable on-chart lines. Built for discretionary traders who want the speed of a one-click panel with the discipline of automated risk rules runn
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