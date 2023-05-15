MT4 Trades to Telegram Signals

This product copies newly entered trades on MT4 and sends them to a telegram group or channel instantly.

It also sends alerts on closed trades as TP Hit or SL Hit when they close with profit or loss.

To use the product you first need to create a telegram bot and get the bot token.

The bot token should be entered in the inputs on the token field.

The chat ID to the telegram group/channel should be entered in the inputs on the chat_ID field.

This product is suitable for instant sharing of trade signals or documenting trades


When you buy this please contact me to assist with the setup.

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Blessing Takura Chirewa
Experts
This EA places pending orders at the set time everyday. It is recommended for markets that trend after a breakout. Please see the youtube video to get an understanding of how the EA works. The youtube video also shows how to change the settings and optimise to get better results. It is not recommend to use this EA for ranging markets as this drastically reduces the win rate. If you encounter any issues with backtesting or EA settings you can message me on telegram for a quick response https://t.
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Trading Buddy
Blessing Takura Chirewa
Utilities
This is a tool to place instant trades with risk management. Never worry about calculating lot size again. Just drag lines and click the button! The tool displays Risk Reward to allow you to decide on the best entry point. You can place instant orders and pending orders. Please refer to the following youtube video on how to use the tool https://youtu.be/XqEvb81F9wA
FourEMATrendAlgo
Blessing Takura Chirewa
Experts
This EA uses a 4EMA trend and retest strategy. The SL level is determined by recent highs or lows. The TP targets are then calculated using a fixed RR from the inputs. The HedgingMode uses an equation to modify your risk inorder to exit a losing streak with an RR specified on Bail. It's a type of Martingale but more adaptable because the factors change based on RR and Bail. The mode can be turned on or off. When you purchase or download the demo please contact me so that I explain the inputs fur
TelegramAlerts4DrawdownAndTarget
Blessing Takura Chirewa
Utilities
This program sends alerts to telegram when a specified profit target or drawdown level is reached. The profit target and drawdown level are specified as percentages of the daily starting balance in the inputs. When you purchase feel free to contact me for any assistance required with the setup. I am open to adding custom functions limited to profit or drawdown alerts
SilverBulletEA
Blessing Takura Chirewa
Experts
This EA uses the famous silver bullet strategy. I have edited the strategy so it is not exactly the same. If you have custom modifications that you want to make to the system reach out to me I will be happy to make the modifications. This system can also send telegram signals to your channel or group, that's a bonus The explanation of the strategy can be found at:  https://youtu.be/Ssz5qbEiCtI The explanation of the EA settings can be found at:  https://youtu.be/3ML73z1Ojys?si=u51ZvBqVTKpKHNNH A
MACDx RSI Supply And Demand Indicator
Blessing Takura Chirewa
Indicators
MACDx RSI Supply And Demand Indicator is a dynamic trading indicator designed to identify potential reversal zones in financial markets by combining the momentum insights of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) with order block (supply/demand) levels derived from a MACD-based custom tool. It visually highlights bullish and bearish zones on the chart, offering clear entry signals through directional arrows. Ideal for swing traders and reversal strategists, this tool aims to capture price reversals
Price Action Trender
Blessing Takura Chirewa
Experts
This robot is based on an MACD strategy for trending markets. The description of the strategy can be found on the attached youtube video. The video explains the strategy and shows a basic backtest and optimisation on a few symbols. It is advised to carry out a a backetst and optimisation of your own before using the robot. The video can be found at >> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wU_XCM_kV0Y&nbsp ;
The Silver Bullet EA
Blessing Takura Chirewa
Experts
This EA uses the famous silver bullet strategy. The description of the specific strategy that the EA follows can be found on the following YouTube video    https://youtu.be/Ssz5qbEiCtI The settings are similar to the MT4 version described in the youtube video at  https://youtu.be/3ML73z1Ojys?si=u51ZvBqVTKpKHNNH A video with a deep dive optimisation is coming soon.
SupplyAnddemandEA
Blessing Takura Chirewa
Experts
The Supply and Demand EA is a powerful trading assistant that automates buy and sell decisions based on market signals like RSI and MACD. It manages your trades with smart stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing features to protect your profits. With customizable settings and session-based trading, it simplifies your strategy, eliminates emotions, and keeps you in control. Perfect for traders looking for a reliable, hands-free trading solution!
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