QQ Deep Binary

The main purpose of the QQ-Deep Binary indicator is to determine the direction of the sail marked for Binary Options. It works for any currency pair, presenting better result in volatile instruments.

The indicator is designed to simplify market analysis, and is based on price pattern detection strategies combined with multi-currency econometric velocity. The development team is constantly improving the functionality of the indicator.


Indicator Advantages

  1. No repaint.
  2. Works on all currencies.
  3. Must be used only on M5, M15, M30 and H1.
  4. It's easy to use.


Indicator Parameters

  1. AlertEmail = true / false - on / off text email option.
  2. AlertVisual = true / false - on / off display text message in terminal.
  3. AutoSensitivity = true / false - on / off Sensitivity value detection option.
  4. Sensitivity = Long - parameter that allows to assign a manual value to the sensitivity of the indicator. AutoSensitivity must be false.
  5. NBars = Long - parameter that assigns the number of bars to be processed. When it is equal to 0, it takes all the bars.


Using the Indicator

  1. You must open the buy or sell operation, immediately the arrow appears.
  2. The duration of the operation is equal to the expiration of the candle. Example: If the time frame is M15 then the operation expires in 15 minutes.
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The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
THE GRAFF III
Charles Harper
Indicators
The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
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The objective of the Crypto-Box Indicator is to determine the most efficient entry in trends. . It works for all purposes, standing out in the main cryptocurrencies: BitCoin, LiteCoin, Ethereum and Emercoin. And in Currencies: EURUSD, USDJPY и GBPUSD. The indicator is designed to find the best conditions for financial instruments. Detects acceleration patterns in prices in areas of supports and resistances. The development team is constantly improving the functionality of the Indicator and we th
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The OnixPoint indicator efficiently detects the most appropriate entry in trend with the shorter stoploss. It is based on finding patterns of tasset trend change with respect to future price estimate. It works for any currency pair. The indicator is designed to facilitate decision-making at position entries. The development team is constantly improving the functionality of the indicator. Benefits of the Indicator Does not repaint. Works on all currencies. Works on all timeframes. It's easy to u
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