Trend assist

5

Easy to use trend indicator. Only one adjustable parameter that does not require optimization, which is responsible for the timeframe of the second line of the indicator. It can take three values: current - the second line is not calculated, one higher - one timeframe higher that the current one, two higher - two timeframes higher than the current one. The system for determining the market direction is based on a proprietary method, which uses the two most effective standard indicators (CCi and ATR). Intuitive trend direction signals indicated by changes in line colors.


Input parameters

  • Timeframe's step - timeframe for the second indicator line (it can be current, one or two timeframes higher than the current one)

P.S. The ATR stoping range MTF indicator can be used an auxiliary option to help determine the possible attenuation of the pulse.

Reviews 1
kaceha
79
kaceha 2018.10.07 15:00 
 

Very helpful when defining side of transaction ;)

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CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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This multi-currency EA analyzes the last closed candle of a specified timeframe (Weekly is recommended), calculated candle body and, if it exceeds the set parameter, opens an order in the opposite direction from the calculated price. Pairs are specifies in the EA's settings. It has the trailing stop function. You can also set a trading day (for D1, W1) and day of closing open orders. Specify trading type in settings: all pairs or by the largest candle body . Manual tests of the strategy using "b
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The indicator sends messages to e-mail and mobile terminal when the price approaches the horizontal levels and trend lines that are drawn using the handy panel! The levels and trend lines are deleted and placed to the chart using one click on the panel, and they can be dragged on the chart by mouse! It is possible to set the interval between messages in the settings, the interval is applied to each object separately! Indicator Settings ===*** Main settings ***=== - below is the list of the main
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Viktor Glovluk
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The indicator builds the ranges of the probable price movement according to the specified timeframe. The range is built starting from the Open level of the specified timeframe and extended to the timeframe's Close, shifting relative to the extremes. The upper boundary is laid from the minimum and moves only downward when the Low is updated. The lower border is laid from the maximum and rises only when the High is updated. When the price approaches the range boundaries, the probability of movemen
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kaceha
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kaceha 2018.10.07 15:00 
 

Very helpful when defining side of transaction ;)

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